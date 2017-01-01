entertainment

Melissa McCarthy's Unhinged Spicer Skit Is So True To Life, It's Scary
New York City,
United States
'So-Called Judge' Derided By Trump Known For Fairness, Work With Youth
Washington D.C.,
United States
Court Denies Trump Travel Ban Appeal
Seattle,
United States
A Kaleidoscope Of Images Shows Life Around The World This Week
San Francisco,
United States
Jews And Arabs Join Forces In Protest Against Israeli Settlements

Jerusalem,
Israel
Trump Supporters Are Bent On Banning The Budweiser Ad
San Francisco,
United States
Dramatic Moment Police Deliberately Ram A Stolen Moped Off The Road
London,
United Kingdom
Amusement Park Horror As Teenager Thrown To Her Death From A Ride
Beijing,
China
Trump's Calls To World Leaders On SNL Are As Terrible As In Real Life
New York City,
United States
Thousands Protest In London Against Trump's Refugee Ban
London,
United Kingdom
German Magazine Sparks Furor With This Cover Of Trump
New York,
United States
Watch These Brave Afghan Girls Fighting Prejudice With Martial Arts
Kabul,
Afghanistan
Tale Of A Yazidi Child Sold By Terrorists Finally Reunited With Family
Duhok,
Iraq
