Jared Kushner To Be Named Trump Senior Adviser
Washington D.C.,
United States
Racist Couple's Message For Black Waitress: 'Don't Tip Black People'
Virginia ,
United States
Man Is Going To Jail For 22 Years Over A Stolen Remote
Chicago,
United States
Twitter Outraged By Troubling Images Of Refugee Camp Buried In Snow
Lesvos,
Greece
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper Goes Against GOP To Expand Medicaid
North Carolina,
United States
Hundreds Of Homes Evacuated As Powerful Storm Hits California
California,
United States
Bader Ginsburg Writes Sweet Note To 8-Year-Old Who Dressed Up As Her
San Francisco,
United States
Trump Is Fuming Over Meryl Streep's Powerful Golden Globes Speech
Beverly Hills,
United States
Israeli ‘Diplomat’ Caught On Camera Plotting To ‘Take Down’ British MP
London,
United Kingdom
Poet Can't Answer Tough Standardized Test Questions On Her Own Poetry
Texas,
United States
NYPD Cop Suggests Only Rape By Strangers Is Serious
New York,
United States
Toomey’s Staffers Don’t Want To Hear About Women’s Reproductive Cycles
Philadelphia,
United States
Trump Replaces Inauguration Announcer Since 1957 With A Volunteer
Washington DC,
United States
