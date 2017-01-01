news

New Year 2017 Celebrated Around The World PHOTOS
San Francisco,
United States
news

Gun Attack Kills At Least 39 At Istanbul Nightclub
Istanbul,
Turkey
news

Brazil Says Greek Ambassador Murdered By Wife's Policeman Lover
Rio de Janeiro,
Brazil
news

Trump Praises Putin For Holding Back In U.S.-Russia Spy Dispute
Washington, D.C.,
United States
sports

Gun Control Group Sends Locks To NFL Players Who Got Guns As Gifts
Philadelphia,
United States
news

Putin Responds To Russian Sanctions By Inviting American Kids To Party
Moscow,
Russia
news

Trump Desperate For a Token Latino Person To Make His Cabinet Diverse
Washington, D.C.,
United States
news

Bar Faces Backlash For Sexist 'Frat-Themed' New Year's Eve Party
Northbridge,
Australia
news

Ex-Choir Member Protests Trump: 'I Could Never Throw Roses To Hitler'
Salt Lake City,
United States
viral

Hoax Twitter Account Causes Uproar After Tweeting The Queen Was Dead
London,
United Kingdom
news

Trump Favors Russia In Hacking Scandal While Obama Expels 35 Diplomats
Washington DC,
United States
news

Donald Trump Is Writing His Own 'Short But Impactful' Inaugural Speech
Florida,
United States
news

Serena Williams Gets Slammed For Getting Engaged To A White Man
Rome,
Italy
