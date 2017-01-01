news

Trump Rages Over Louvre Attack While Ignoring Quebec Mosque Shooting
Washington D.C.,
United States
viral

Swedish Politician Trolls Trump Administration With All Female Photo
Stockholm,
Sweden
news

U.S. Technology Startups Panic Over Immigration Ban
San Francisco,
United States
news

Kellyanne Conway Invents Terror Attack To Defend Trump’s Refugee Ban
Washington D.C.,
United States
news

Woman Assaults Korean Grandma After Allegedly Screaming ‘White Power’
Lon Angeles,
United States
news

Striking New Yorker Cover Signals America’s Freedom Has Burned Out
New York,
United States
news

Teens Taunt Black Athlete With 'Ashy Knees,' 'Build The Wall'

New Jersey,
United States
viral

Norwegian Newspaper Wants To Send Trump To A Deserted Island
Oslo,
Norway
news

Fewer Than 60,000 Visas Revoked In Trump Travel Ban: U.S. Official
Washington D.C.,
United States
news

Trump To Issue Directives Targeting Dodd-Frank
Washington D.C.,
United States
news

Soldier Shoots, Wounds Machete-Wielding Attacker At Louvre
Paris,
France
news

Trump, Who Promises To Fix Everything, Has Numerous Business Failures
Washington D.C.,
United States
news

First Iranian Man Reenters U.S. After Trump’s Muslim Ban
Los Angeles,
United States
