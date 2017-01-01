Home
news
Trump Rages Over Louvre Attack While Ignoring Quebec Mosque Shooting
Washington D.C.,
United States
viral
Swedish Politician Trolls Trump Administration With All Female Photo
Stockholm,
Sweden
news
U.S. Technology Startups Panic Over Immigration Ban
San Francisco,
United States
news
Kellyanne Conway Invents Terror Attack To Defend Trump’s Refugee Ban
Washington D.C.,
United States
news
Woman Assaults Korean Grandma After Allegedly Screaming ‘White Power’
Lon Angeles,
United States
news
Striking New Yorker Cover Signals America’s Freedom Has Burned Out
New York,
United States
news
Teens Taunt Black Athlete With 'Ashy Knees,' 'Build The Wall'
New Jersey,
United States
viral
Norwegian Newspaper Wants To Send Trump To A Deserted Island
Oslo,
Norway
news
Fewer Than 60,000 Visas Revoked In Trump Travel Ban: U.S. Official
Washington D.C.,
United States
news
Trump To Issue Directives Targeting Dodd-Frank
Washington D.C.,
United States
news
Soldier Shoots, Wounds Machete-Wielding Attacker At Louvre
Paris,
France
news
Trump, Who Promises To Fix Everything, Has Numerous Business Failures
Washington D.C.,
United States
news
First Iranian Man Reenters U.S. After Trump’s Muslim Ban
Los Angeles,
United States
Media That Matters - From the serious to the hilarious, we share stories that rise to the top.
