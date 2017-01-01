Home
New Year 2017 Celebrated Around The World PHOTOS
San Francisco,
United States
news
Gun Attack Kills At Least 39 At Istanbul Nightclub
Istanbul,
Turkey
news
Brazil Says Greek Ambassador Murdered By Wife's Policeman Lover
Rio de Janeiro,
Brazil
news
Trump Praises Putin For Holding Back In U.S.-Russia Spy Dispute
Washington, D.C.,
United States
sports
Gun Control Group Sends Locks To NFL Players Who Got Guns As Gifts
Philadelphia,
United States
news
Putin Responds To Russian Sanctions By Inviting American Kids To Party
Moscow,
Russia
news
Trump Desperate For a Token Latino Person To Make His Cabinet Diverse
Washington, D.C.,
United States
news
Bar Faces Backlash For Sexist 'Frat-Themed' New Year's Eve Party
Northbridge,
Australia
news
Ex-Choir Member Protests Trump: 'I Could Never Throw Roses To Hitler'
Salt Lake City,
United States
viral
Hoax Twitter Account Causes Uproar After Tweeting The Queen Was Dead
London,
United Kingdom
news
Trump Favors Russia In Hacking Scandal While Obama Expels 35 Diplomats
Washington DC,
United States
news
Donald Trump Is Writing His Own 'Short But Impactful' Inaugural Speech
Florida,
United States
news
Serena Williams Gets Slammed For Getting Engaged To A White Man
Rome,
Italy
