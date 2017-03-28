Air pollution is hazardous to our health, contributing to a variety of diseases, such as stroke, cancer, and respiratory infections, according to Healthline.
Blog Travel Stats Man sorted through 2016 data by the World Health Organization's air pollution database to find the top 10 most polluted cities in the world. While you might think Los Angeles, New York City, or even Chicago would make the top 10, you're wrong. In fact, none are in the U.S. Four are located in India and two are in China and Saudi Arabia. Check them out below:
1. Zabol, Iran
2. Gwalior, India
3. Allahabad, India
4. Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
5. Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia
6. Patna, India
7. Raipur, India
8. Bamenda, Cameroon
9. Xingtai, China
10. Baoding, China
Oh, and if you're wondering, the least polluted place is the Solomon Islands.
