10 Cities Where Breathing Is Worse For You Than Smoking

by
Kathleen Wong
Air pollution can be worse for you than smoking and the problem is only getting worse. Here are the most polluted cities in the world, according to the World Health Organization.

Air pollution is hazardous to our health, contributing to a variety of diseases, such as stroke, cancer, and respiratory infections, according to Healthline.

Blog Travel Stats Man sorted through 2016 data by the World Health Organization's air pollution database to find the top 10 most polluted cities in the world. While you might think Los Angeles, New York City, or even Chicago would make the top 10, you're wrong. In fact, none are in the U.S. Four are located in India and two are in China and Saudi Arabia. Check them out below:

1. Zabol, Iran

 

2. Gwalior, India

3. Allahabad, India

Power plant in Allahabad, India

4. Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

5. Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia

Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia

6. Patna, India

7. Raipur, India

 

8. Bamenda, Cameroon

9. Xingtai, China

 

10. Baoding, China

Oh, and if you're wondering, the least polluted place is the Solomon Islands.

 

Read More: Scientists Say China's Toxic Air Pollution Smog Resembles Nuclear Winter
