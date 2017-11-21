© Reuters, Eric Gaillard

10 Simple, Yet Horrifying, Tweets Explain Why Net Neutrality Matters

Amna Zaman
The action also marks a victory for big internet service providers and gives them sweeping powers to decide what web content consumers can get and at what price.

The Federal Communications Commission unveiled plans to repeal 2015 Obama-era landmark rules that prohibited internet service providers from impeding consumer access to web content.

FCC chief Ajit Pai rolled out a plan to dismantle the landmark net neutrality policy. The move is expected to largely leave the industry to police itself.

The commission is now set to vote at a Dec. 14 meeting on his plan.

The commission is now set to vote at a Dec. 14 meeting on his plan.

According to Pai, rules that govern telecommunications, cable and broadcasting companies are harmful to business and this move is the most forceful action in his race to roll them up.

“Under my proposal, the federal government will stop micromanaging the internet. Instead, the F.C.C. would simply require internet service providers to be transparent about their practices so that consumers can buy the service plan that’s best for them,” he said in a statement.

Pai first proposed the plan in May and since then, the department received more than 22 million comments from public

Net neutrality rules were intended to ensure an open internet. Internet service providers and governments regulating the internet should treat all data on the internet the same, and not discriminate or charge differentially by user, content, website, platform, application, etc.

As Pai and the department are on track to make the internet a very different place, people took to Twitter to express outrage.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FCC Chairman Begins His Assault Against Net Neutrality

