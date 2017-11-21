10 Simple, Yet Horrifying, Tweets Explain Why Net Neutrality Matters

The action also marks a victory for big internet service providers and gives them sweeping powers to decide what web content consumers can get and at what price.

The Federal Communications Commission unveiled plans to repeal 2015 Obama-era landmark rules that prohibited internet service providers from impeding consumer access to web content.

FCC chief Ajit Pai rolled out a plan to dismantle the landmark net neutrality policy. The move is expected to largely leave the industry to police itself.

The action also marks a victory for big internet service providers such as AT&T Inc, Comcast Corp and Verizon Communications Inc that opposed the rules and gives them sweeping powers to decide what web content consumers can get and at what price.

The commission is now set to vote at a Dec. 14 meeting on his plan.

According to Pai, rules that govern telecommunications, cable and broadcasting companies are harmful to business and this move is the most forceful action in his race to roll them up.

“Under my proposal, the federal government will stop micromanaging the internet. Instead, the F.C.C. would simply require internet service providers to be transparent about their practices so that consumers can buy the service plan that’s best for them,” he said in a statement.

Pai first proposed the plan in May and since then, the department received more than 22 million comments from public

Net neutrality rules were intended to ensure an open internet. Internet service providers and governments regulating the internet should treat all data on the internet the same, and not discriminate or charge differentially by user, content, website, platform, application, etc.

As Pai and the department are on track to make the internet a very different place, people took to Twitter to express outrage.

Let me explain net neutrality in the most horrific way:



if FCC dismantles it, and you get internet from Verizon, they may force you to use YAHOO as your search engine (because they own it), but PAY to use GOOGLE.



Would you like that? If not, you SUPPORT #NetNeutrality. — Tom Nikl ?? (@Tom_Nikl) November 21, 2017

Taking away #NetNeutrality is the Authoritarian dream. Consolidating information into the hands of a few controlled by a few. Dangerous territory. https://t.co/ZVdvmGzcHf — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 21, 2017

Spread the word of #NetNeutrality



The FCC wants to CHARGE YOU MONEY to access websites and online services like YouTube, Steam and even Google!!!



We cannot let this happen. We need to fight back! Make your voices heard and let them know we won't stand for this!!! — Dwayne & Jasmine (@_dwaynenjazz) November 22, 2017

Huge corporations should not have control of our election software OR our internet. #NetNeutrality is essential to our democracy. pic.twitter.com/nF3Q6pyoxn — Ruben Major (@rubenkmajor) November 22, 2017

In Portugal, with no net neutrality, internet providers are starting to split the net into packages. pic.twitter.com/TlLYGezmv6 — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) October 27, 2017

Just a friendly reminder that 55% of Americans only have one option for a broadband internet provider.



Free market competition doesn't work when there is no competition.



That's why we need the 3 basic rules of #NetNeutrality: no blocking, no throttling, no paid prioritization. — Quincy Larson (@ossia) November 22, 2017

Once again, the Trump administration sides with big money and against democracy. If this passes, the internet and its free exchange of information as we have come to know it will cease to exist. #NetNeutrality https://t.co/1oKLkWOpYn — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) November 21, 2017

It’s not #NetNeutrality. It’s #DigitalFreedom. Ajit Pai and @realDonaldTrump want to allow their sleazy crony telecom friends to steal your online freedom. They want you to trust the “we’ll be there between 10 and 6” telecoms. Don’t let them. #GoFCCyourself — Brett Erlich (@bretterlich) November 22, 2017

Read More FCC Chairman Begins His Assault Against Net Neutrality

Spotlight/Banner: Reuters, Eric Gaillard