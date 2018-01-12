11-Year-Old Claims Random Man Tried To Cut Her Hijab Off With Scissors

A preteen Muslim girl was simply walking to school when a man she didn't know began following her, allegedly trying to cut her hijab off her head twice.

A young Toronto girl is claiming a man tried to cut her hijab off with scissors while she walked to school.

According to CBC News, Khawlah Noman, 11, said she felt someone behind her and she turned around to see the unidentified man holding scissors. She said she screamed upon seeing him, prompting the assailant to run away. However, he returned minutes later.

"I felt really scared and confused," Noman said at a news conference after the incident.

"He continued cutting my hijab again" before smiling and running away, she added.

Once the young girl made it to school and reported the assault, police and her family were notified. Authorities are now conducting an investigation to locate the man.

"We don't know if this was a hate crime or not yet," said Const. David Hopkinson of the Toronto Police Service. "We don't know what motivated the attack."

The man was reportedly described as an Asian man in his 20's with a mustache and glasses.

Noman now fears walking to school. “What you're doing is really wrong, you should not act like this, and especially, I'm a kid," she said, directing her comments to her attacker.

"I'm just happy she's safe," said Noman’s mother Saima Samad. "I don't know why he did that, but it's just not Canada."

Sadly, Islamophobic attacks of this nature have been ongoing with no end in sight as anti-Muslim sentiments are being perpetuated and condoned by influential world leaders such as United States president Donald Trump and his administration.

The current climate has emboldened racists and Islamophobes and it's up to victims and other civilians to continue exposing these hateful people, one by one, until they've all faced consequences for their actions.

