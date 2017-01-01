12-Year-Old In Australia Goes On A Solo Drive Across An Entire State

The boy had already covered 800 miles of his planned 2,500-mile journey. Apparently, he intended to travel across the entire country.

A 12-year-old boy was reportedly arrested in Australia, as he was attempting to drive across the entire country.

The child had already completed 800 miles of his planned 2,500-mile journey – on his own when he got arrested. What exactly gave him away?

A broken bumper.

The boy’s car was stopped in Broken Hill, a city known as the birthplace of modern mining in Australia, after the local police noticed the vehicle’s bumper dragging on the ground.

As the officers performed the routine checks, they found the driver was, in fact, a 12-year-old boy traveling from Kendall NSW on his way to Perth, which, by the way, was no mean feat.

“The grueling journey between Kendall and Perth takes around 40 hours by car and involves driving through the arid desert of Nullarbor plain,” reports The Guardian.

And as per the official Australian tourism website, it takes no less than six days to cross the Nullarbor. It’s nearly a 781-mile drive.

The boy was taken to Broken Hill police station after being arrested. Officials are still trying to figure out how the boy managed to cover such a long distance and refueling the car without being noticed by anyone.

As shocking as it is, children taking risky road trips is becoming a rather frequent occurrence, especially in the U.S. Just last week in East Palestine, Ohio, an 8-year-old boy stole his father’s car and drove his 4-year-old sister to McDonald’s all because she wanted a cheeseburger. Last year, two preschoolers, a 3-year-old and 5-year-old, stole their parents’ car keys and set out to meet their grandma on their own in an SUV.