12-Year-Old Kills Woman While Trying To Commit Suicide

Ironically, the woman was studying mental health counseling in a graduate program, aspiring to help people like the suicidal boy who caused her own death.

One pre-teen boy’s suicide stunt became another woman’s death sentence in a tragic twist of fate.

A 12-year-old boy jumped from an overpass above Interstate 66 in northern Virginia, landing onto a car and killing its driver, CBS News reports.

The horrific incident occurred on Saturday afternoon. The driver behind the wheel of the Ford Escape was 22-year-old Marisa W. Harris of Olney, Maryland. She died at the scene after being incapacitated by the impact of the boy’s body crashing onto her vehicle.

Harris’ boyfriend was in the passenger seat and took control of the car to steer it off the road. The boy; however, survived the fall and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Ironically, Harris was studying mental health counseling in a graduate program at Marymount University. Her mother reportedly noted that the 12-year-old boy who caused her death is exactly someone she would have used her training to help.

Just heartbreaking. I talked to mom, who was incredibly kind. Told me Marisa wanted to help kids like this 12yo. https://t.co/4ykXu92oiQ — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) October 29, 2017

This multi-faceted tragedy raises awareness to the mental health crisis our youth is facing as a young boy tried to end his life after being on this earth for just 12 short years. Furthermore, this serves as a stark reminder of how people are affected by others' choices. In the midst of trying to take his own life, the child took someone else's and, in turn, caused a world of pain and heartache for his family and hers.

If the boy survives his injuries, we can only hope that as he recovers he will view and value life much differently in honor of Harris' untimely demise.

Read More Rape Victim Commits Suicide After Police Protect Her Wealthy Attacker

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Pixabay, Free-Photos