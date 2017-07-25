14 Weirdest Things Trump Said During His Wall Street Journal Interview

President Donald Trump made a number of bizarre statements – including calling his son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, a “good boy.”

President Donald Trump has a tendency to go on lengthy rants and exaggerate things in the most incoherent of ways. In fact, sometimes he even speaks as he tweets: in short, broken and (mostly) irrational phrases.

The commander-in-chief recently sat down with a one-on-one interview with the Wall Street Journal Editor-In-Chief Gerard Baker. The meeting lasted for about 45 minutes, but the newspaper only published certain excerpts from the conversation.

However, Politico somehow got access to the script, apparently being kept under wraps, and published the whole thing.

Here are some of the most bizarre and outright ridiculous things Trump said during the interview:

On White House Adviser and Son-In-Law Jared Kushner

“Jared’s a very private person. He doesn’t get out. I mean, maybe it’s good or maybe it’s bad what I do, but at least people know how I feel. Jared’s this really nice, smart guy, who’d love to see peace in the Middle East and in Israel, OK?”

And

“He’s a good – he’s a good boy.”

On His Speech To The Boy Scouts Receiving Mixed Reviews

“I’m a guy that will tell you mixed. There was no mix there. That was a standing ovation from the time I walked out to the time I left, and for five minutes after I had already gone. There was no mix.”

For those unaware, Trump’s highly politicized speech at the 19th National Boy Scout Jamboree in West Virginia sparked severe backlash from parents, former boy scouts and the public.

During the event, which was all about honoring boy scouts, the president berated the media, bragged about his victory over Hillary Clinton, slammed former President Barack Obama, discussed Republicans’ plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, talked about the political “cesspool” and went on a five-minute rant about New York-based real estate developer William Levitt.

On The Controversial Speech Itself

“I got a call from the head of the Boy Scouts saying it was the greatest speech that was ever made to them, and they were very thankful.”

Ironically, Boy Scouts Chief Michael Surbaugh had to write a letter expressing regret over the president’s inappropriate behavior following the outrage over his speech – which honestly does not make it sound “great” at all.

On Russia Allegations

“I mean, I had Ms. Universe there, like, nine years ago, eight years ago, something like that. But I have nothing to do with Russia.”

And

“Here’s the good news: I was never involved with Russia. There was nobody in the campaign. I’ve got 200 people that will say that they’ve never seen anybody on the campaign.”

That really says something, given that his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has admitted he met with a Russian lawyer who promised him dirt on Clinton. What’s more is that The Washington Post recently revealed Trump personally dictated the initial statement in which his son said he and the Kremlin-linked lawyer had “primarily discussed a program about the adoption of Russian children” during the meeting.

On Conversations with Foreign Leaders

“So I deal with foreign countries, and despite what you may read I have unbelievable relationships with all of the foreign leaders. They like me. I like them. You know, it’s amazing. So I’ll call, like, major — major countries, and I’ll be dealing with the prime minister or the president. And I’ll say, ‘How are you doing?’ ‘Oh, don’t know, don’t know, not well, Mr. President, not well.’ I said, ‘Well, what’s the problem?’ ‘Oh, GDP 9 percent, not well.’ And I’m saying to myself, here we are at like one percent, dying, and they’re at 9 percent and they’re unhappy.”

That is one weird conversation to have with anyone – much less a foreign leader.

On Other Countries’ Populations

“You know, a lot of people say – they say, well, but the United States is large. And then you call places like Malaysia, Indonesia, and you say, you know, how many people do you have? And it’s pretty amazing how many people they have.”

On Recently Ousted Director Of Communications, Anthony Scaramucci

“But I’m very happy with Anthony. I think Anthony is going to do amazing.”

Well, it turns out Anthony did not do amazing.

On Taxing The Rich

“You know, I was with Bob Kraft the other night. He came to have dinner with me. He’s a friend of mine. And as he left, he said, Donald, don’t worry about the rich people. Tax the rich people. You got to take care of the people in the country. It was a very interesting statement. I feel the same way.”

On People Leaving Their Homes To Look For Jobs

“You know where we have the people? In New York state that can’t get jobs, in many other places that can’t get jobs. And people are going to have to start moving. They’re going to move to Colorado and they’re going to move to Iowa and Wisconsin and places where – like if Foxconn goes to Wisconsin, which is one of the places they’re very strongly considering – but if Foxconn goes to Wisconsin and they have a very low rate and the governor’s done an excellent job, you’re going to have a situation where you got to get the people.”

And

“You know, a lot of them don’t leave because of their house. Because they say, 'Gee, my house, I thought it was worth 70,000 (dollars) and now it’s worth nothing.' It’s OK. Go, cut your losses, right?”

That’s easy for Trump to say, who owns resorts, hotels, apartment buildings and gold clubs across the world.

On Calling the United Kingdom “Britain”

“I mean, you don’t hear the word Britain anymore. It’s very interesting. It’s like, nope.”

On Scotland Possibly Breaking From The U.K. Over Brexit

“One little thing, what would they do with the British Open if they ever got out? They’d no longer have the British Open.”

Context: Last year, the golf tournament was played at the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland.

Last but not the least,

On People Fighting Over Him

“Number one, [the Justice Department] should go after the leakers in intelligence. I don’t mean the White House stuff where they’re fighting over who loves me the most, OK? It’s just stupid people doing that.”

