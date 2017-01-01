Remembering 9/11, 16 Years On

Today, 16 years back, 4 U.S. planes were hijacked by al-Qaeda, who crashed them at four different locations in the country.

Today is the 16th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that took place on Sept. 11, 2001. The horrific attack killed 2,977 people in New York.

Extremist militant organization, al-Qaeda hijacked 4 U.S. airliners and carried out suicide attacks at four different locations in the country.

American planes, namely, American 11, United 175, American 77 and United 93, were hijacked, two of them were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, the third one hit the Pentagon just outside Washington, D.C., and the fourth aircraft crashed in a field in Pennsylvania.

Saudi fugitive Osama bin Laden, living in Afghanistan and his extremist organization al-Qaeda accepted the responsibility for the inhumane act.

But how the fugitives got in the plane, remains a mystery.

According to a comprehensive report of the commission created to investigate the attacks, which was published in 2004, no one could determine how the hijackers got into the cockpits of the four commercial airliners that were hijacked. A flight attendant on American Flight 11 "speculated that they had 'jammed their way' in.

The phrase “war on terror” was introduced after the 9/11 attacks, and what followed was a muscular military response by the Bush administration, in Afghanistan to get hold of the Bin Laden.

He was killed by a Navy Seal team in 2011, in Pakistan.

However, over the years, the “war on terror” spread to Yemen and Libya. Till date several civilians have died in this cross fire, whereas several U.S. military fatalities have also taken place since 2001.

Following 9/11 several Muslims condemned the vile act of terrorism in the United States and worldwide.

Thumbnail Credits: Reuters, Sara K. Schwittek