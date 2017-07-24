Teen Live Streams Crash That Killed Sister: 'I Don't F***ing Care'

"If I go to f**king jail for life, you already know why," 18-year-old driver Obdulia Sanchez announced to the camera while live streaming her dead sister.

A young woman is behind bars after live streaming a deadly car crash that she caused.

Obdulia Sanchez of Stockton, California, was filming an Instagram Live video while driving and continued recording as she crashed her vehicle and while her sister, who was in the car at the time, was dying in front of her.

According to The Independent, the clip finally ends with Sanchez kneeling beside her 14-year-old sister Jacqueline while apologizing for killing her.

“Wake up baby, I'm f**king sorry baby, I did not mean to kill you sweetie,” Sanchez says in the clip.

While she was distracted driving, Sanchez veered onto the right shoulder of a California highway and over-corrected, causing the car to swerve across lanes before crashing through a wire fence and overturning into an empty field.

Jacqueline was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. “She was in the back seat of the vehicle and allegedly unseatbelted, and upon the vehicle rolling over, it ejected her and killed her,” Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said, according to ABC30 News.

"If I go to f**king jail for life, you already know why," Sanchez says after the crash. "My sister is f**king dying. Look, I f**king love my sister to death. I don't give a f**k."

At no point during this horrific ordeal did she decide it was time to turn the camera off.

"Man, we’re about to die. This is the last thing I wanted to happen to us but it just did."

"I f**king killed my sister, OK? I know I'm going to jail for life. I understand that. This is the last thing I wanted to happen. I don't f**king care at all. I'm a (sic) hold it down."

In addition to the death of Sanchez’s younger sister, the crash also severely injured another 14-year-old girl who was riding in the backseat.

Adding insult to injury, Sanchez is believed to have been driving under the influence.

One of Sanchez’s social media followers, Mary Hernandez, recorded the live stream as it was being broadcasted and posted it to raise awareness of the dangers of distracted driving.

“At first we didn’t even want to believe it was real,” Hernandez told ABC30 News.

“I recorded it and posted it mainly because as someone who uses Snapchat I see a lot of people driving with their Snapchats doing what she was doing so to me it was like an eye opener.”

Sanchez faces charges of manslaughter and driving under the influence. Meanwhile, her family has set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for Jacqueline’s funeral arrangements.

Sadly, the entire scenario was a recipe for disaster — distracted driving, riding without seatbelts, and driving under the influence are all illegal and dangerous activities that these teens had to learn the hard way.

While there is nothing positive about a tragedy like this, we can only hope that this incident serves as a wakeup call to motorists everywhere about the very real and serious dangers of distracted driving as well as the importance of always wearing a seatbelt.

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons, Thomas R Machnitzki