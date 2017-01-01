18-Year-Old Man Confesses To Molesting 50 Children

Joseph Hayden Boston confessed to his mother that he molested two boys at his hotel room. He then confessed to police that he's molested around 50 others.

An 18-year-old man is in police custody after confessing to authorities that he sexually molested around 50 children over the course of the past eight years.

Joseph Hayden Boston confessed to his mother on Saturday morning that he had recently molested two boys, ages 4 and 8, at his motel room in Riverside, California. The parents had knowledge that their children were with Boston, but they were unaware of the illicit activities he would subject their children to during his stay there.

Upon listening to his confession while on the phone with him, Boston’s mother immediately drove to his current residence, and then drove Boston to a Riverside Police station, where she turned him in at 3 a.m.

Boston confessed to police that he had molested the children, and then admitted that he had performed similar acts upon “upwards of 50 children” across the state of California, the Riverside Police Facebook page explained.

The additional molestations that Boston admitted to over the past eight years occurred in various cities across the state where he had lived.

After interviewing Boston, the Riverside Police Department arrested him on charges of oral copulation on a child under the age of 10. It remains to be seen what other charges may come about as a result of his arrest.

Boston’s arrest brings with it a lot of unknowns. Since his victims were children, it’s going to be incredibly difficult to find them so that their abuser can be brought to justice, especially given the number of misdeeds he perpetrated.

The Riverside Police Department is asking anyone with additional information to contact Detective Paul Miranda at (951) 353-7945 or pmiranda@riversideca.gov.

