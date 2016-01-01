2016 Was One Long Climate Change Horror Story

by
editors
From the melting ice caps and retreating glaciers to intense droughts followed by deadly floods, here is how global warming affected the planet in 2016.

Death and devastation marred 2016 as one of the worst years in recent history.

From the destruction in Aleppo to the unexpected election victory of Donald Trump, this year has been a long roller coaster ride of misery and pain. The world lost a number of iconic celebrities, athletes, politicians and public figures and witnessed the rise of racism, xenophobia and hatred across the world.

While there was some good stuff that restored our faith in humanity this year, it is also pertinent to mention how awful 2016 has been to climate change.

The Arctic experienced record-breaking warm temperatures since at least 1900. If the trend continues, the ongoing glacial retreat could likely reduce the polar bear population by a third in coming years. Similarly, thanks to mass bleaching due to rising sea temperature, the Great Barrier witnessed the largest coral die-off ever recorded.

To find out more about how global warming affected the planet in 2016 check out the video above.

Read More: The Arctic, As We Know It, May Change Sooner Than We Thought

Thumbnail and Banner Credits: Reuters

Tags:
arctic arctic ocean arctic shrinkage climate climate change donald trump drought environment flood global warming news polar bear pollution smog video wildlife
Carbonated.TV
Media That Matters - From the serious to the hilarious, we share stories that rise to the top.

SUBSCRIBE

CATEGORIES

News Entertainment Viral Tech Lifestyle Videos Watch History

COMPANY

About Us Privacy Policy Terms of use Careers Sitemap

SUBSCRIBE

© 2016 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.