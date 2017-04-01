So Far, 2017 Has Been A Rough Year For Right-Wing Media Personalities

Prominent right-wing media personalities have been embroiled in controversies for which they have had to pay a heavy price.

President Donald Trump’s victory was a joy for few and a nightmare for others. Just days after assuming office he made major changes to the system and also altered the way the Oval Office works. From signing executive orders that terribly effected immigrants to ordering a wall along the U.S-Mexico border, Trump has done it all in just 3 months.

However, if we look at the broader picture there is still light at the end of the tunnel. One thing that goes unnoticed is that although Trump’s administration has affected people very badly, the past three months have been even worse for the right-wing media that may have contributed to Trump’s presidential victory.

Let’s take a look at some major blows to the conservative media personalities.

Milo Yiannopoulos

It all started when a controversy involving Milo Yiannopoulos, a self-proclaimed provocateur and a tech editor at Breitbart News, emerged in the form of a video clip in which he could be seen advocating pedophilia. He also endorsed sexual relationships between children and men in the video. When the clip surfaced online it instantly created a furor. During a press conference, he stayed true to his pompous character by boasting that other publishing companies besides Simon & Schuster are interested in publishing his book, and he plans to continue "making jokes about taboo subjects."

Following the backlash he received for his disgusting comments about pedophilia, Yiannopoulos resigned from the right-wing media site.

Tomi Lahren

Another major controversy for the right-wing media was when Tomi Lahren, an anchor for Glen Beck’s multimedia platform, The Blaze, made a comment during an appearance on “The View.” During the interview she said she could not, “sit here and be a hypocrite and say I’m for limited government but I think the government should decide what women do with their bodies.”

Her comments ignited a controversy – following the heat she was contacted by The Blaze's human resources director and was suspended indefinitely. A few days later, she was contacted again and was told that her employment was terminated and her services for the platform were no longer needed. Following the termination, Lahren filed a lawsuit against the company accusing that is added “insult to injury” as a yellow caution tape was placed over her office and access to her Facebook page was also blocked.

Tomi Lahren and Bill O'Reilly have been fired since Trump became president. Maybe he can make America great again! — Kelly Scaletta (@KellyScaletta) April 19, 2017

Alex Jones

Notorious conspiracy theorist and President Donald Trump’s vicious supporter, Alex Jones, is going through one of the weirdest custody hearings of all times. He is in a brutal battle with his ex-wife, Kelly Jones, who wants custody of their three kids. During the trial, it was revealed that during family therapy sessions, he stripped his clothes off. It was further revealed that he forgot key pieces of information about his children and it was because he had eaten “a big bowl of chili” for lunch.

That is not all, Jones has been accused of peddling fake news stories to his audience, but the idea that he doesn’t necessarily believe everything he says may take some of his fans by surprise. During the trial, his lawyer’s claimed he isn’t really crazy, but only plays a crazy person for entertainment purposes and he actually is a “performing artist.”

However, he defended himself and insisted that he really believed all of the crazy conspiracies he’s spouted over the years.

Alex Jones takes the stand and says he's not a "performance artist" as his lawyer claimed https://t.co/CXLQehWLcF — Justin Miller (@justinjm1) April 19, 2017

Bill O'Reilly

Right-wing talk show host Bill O’Reilly was accused for allegedly harassing female coworkers. Following the allegations, the top-rated host in cable news came to an abrupt and embarrassing end as Fox News forced him out.

The scandal started when Andrea Tantaros tried to lure her into a "very private" meeting on Long Island where he could see her “wild side” — a personality trait the conservative host was convinced she would display. Following Tantaroz, Wendy Walsh, a psychologist and radio TV personality, also accused him of sexual harassment. Walsh had been a guest on his show several times in 2013. She further revealed O'Reilly reneged on a promise to get her a job at the network after she rebuffed his advances.

According to Brian Wieser, an analyst at Pivotal Research, “A bigger issue for investors is what the Murdochs will do to prevent the company being in the headlines again just a few months from now.”