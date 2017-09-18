23 Children Were Shot Each Day In The US

Of the approximately 8,400 shootings, 1,458 resulted in deaths. This toll exceeds the number of U.S. military fatalities in Afghanistan in 10 years.

In the United States, 23 children are shot dead on average every day, according to a 2015 Washington Post report.

To put the huge number of gun deaths in perspective, according to a 2015 stats, among high-income countries, 91 percent of children between the ages of 0 to 14 killed by firearms belonged to the United States. In Americans aged between 1 and 17, gun deaths are the third leading cause of death.

However, this epidemic is largely swept under the rug — and the reason is racial disparity.

Black children have the highest rate of firearm mortality at 4.1 per 100,000. In comparison, white children have a firearm mortality of 1.5 per 100,000. While white and Native American children have higher rates of death by firearm suicide, African American children have higher rates of death by firearm homicide.

So, it is extremely important to address the issue of black boys being disproportionately killed while talking about gun violence.

Earlier this week, over a dozen children were killed during the mass shooting of First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. This tragedy is faced by families every single day in the United States.

