Trump’s Drug Policy Pick Was Fired From Law Firm For Missing Work

Trump’s drug policy appointee also lied in his resume about having a master’s degree in political science from Fordham.

Unqualified, former Trump campaign volunteer Taylor Weyeneth which has only done administrative work appointed to help lead the government’s drug policy office.

President Donald Trump appointed a 23-year-old man to a leading position for the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP)— and his job history apparently includes being fired for missing work constantly at a law firm.

Taylor Weyeneth, who is now 24 years old, started working for a New York law firm O’Dwyer & Bernstien as a legal assistance while he was still in college in the late 2014 or early 2015. The job, however, was short-lived as Weyeneth kept missing work.

“We were very disappointed in what happened,” partner Brian O’Dwyer told the Washington Post. He also said they tried to train Weyeneth, in part because O’Dwyer and Weyeneth both belonged to the same fraternity, but the effort was in vain. The young man just didn’t “show up.”

However, Weyeneth’s resume initially submitted to the government had several “errors, according to an administration official. The then-23-year-old stated in his resume that he worked for the law firm till April 2016. But when an FBI official called the firm for a background check in January 2017, O’Dwyer & Bernstien said the Weyeneth had left them eight months prior.

Weyeneth was also told to revise another one of his resumes and he cut the number of hours he claimed he volunteered at a monastery in Queens from 275 to 150 while he was studying at St. Johns University. A third resume made no mention of his voluntary work at the monastery.

He also indicated he had a master’s degree in Political Science from Fordham University on three of his resumes — despite the fact he never completed his coursework.

Weyeneth lied about serving as vice president of fraternity, Kappa Sigma. His claim was contradicted by fraternity spokesman Nathan Glanton, who told the Washington Post Weyeneth was vice president for only 18 months.

The promotion of Weyeneth to deputy-chief-of-staff at the ONDCP — which is responsible for government’s billion-dollar anti-drug campaigns — prompted Democrats to express “extreme concern” about the new appointee.

“You have claimed that the opioid epidemic is a top priority for your administration, but the personnel you have staffing these key agencies — and the lack of nominees to head them — is cause for deep concern,” the letter said.

After his graduation, Weyeneth’s only professional experience was serving as a paid worker for Trump’s presidential campaign and then as volunteer in his transition team.

An administration official said last week that Weyeneth will work as a White House liaison, which he was initially hired for. The White House official also said the 24-year-old’s chief responsibilities were administrative work rather than policy making decisions and that he had “assumed additional duties and an additional title following staff openings.”

Banner/Thumbnail credit: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque