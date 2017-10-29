Girl With 3D-Printed Hand Throws First Pitch At World Series Game

The 3D printing helped a girl with a disability to throw the first pitch during a World Series game, showcasing how technology can truly change our lives.

Hailey Dawson brings the Houston crowd to its feet! #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/0WlCoxXQ2j — Play Ball (@PlayBall) October 29, 2017

The United States may be going through political turmoil at the moment. Still, there’s a lot to be thankful for, and 7-year-old Hailey Dawson can attest to that.

The young girl threw the first baseball during Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros’ game thanks in part to a 3D printed prosthetic hand that gives her the possibility to grip objects.

Read More This Artificial Heart Was Made By 3D Printing

The girl was born with a rare condition known as Poland syndrome, and as a result, she lacks a pectoral muscle. This problem led to the lack of fingers on her right hand, as her right hand didn’t fully develop.

At age four, the girl’s doctor explained that prosthetics would not help the girl during development, as she would quickly outgrow any new device. With the development of 3D printing technology, however, the girl is able to have prosthetic parts developed for her that can be adjusted and reprinted over time, giving her the opportunity to have the normal life of a developing young child. To her baseball-loving parents, that meant that their little girl would be able to hold a bat with both of her hands without a problem.

Still, having access to 3D printers isn’t as easy as it sounds. So Dawson’s parents reached out to Brendan O’Toole, the chair of University of Nevada’s mechanical engineering department, after hearing about a simple 3D printed prosthetic known as Robohand.Thanks to a summer grant, students at UN were able to develop Dawson’s first hand by adapting several open-source designs in a little over six months.

So far, the team was able to develop eight different hands for the young girl, while also designing two for another young girl.

But being able to live a normal life wasn’t enough for Dawson. So after a tweet stating that the child’s goal was to pitch at all Major League Baseball stadiums, the young girl’s mom, Yong Dawson, said that the child had been invited to be the star of last weekend's game’s ceremonial pitch. She couldn’t be happier, she told reporters.

“I started crying,” Dawson’s mom told CBS News.

sometimes twitter is really good pic.twitter.com/sWzoEIDcEG — Spooky Squid (@NatsSquid) September 7, 2017

With 3D printing technology helping to make prosthetics more affordable, we’ll be seeing a great deal more of Dawsons in this world being able to live their dreams.

Thanks to Dawson, we know just what perseverance truly looks like and how technology is able to help us reach our goals.

Banner and thumbnail image credit: Reuters/Brian Snyder