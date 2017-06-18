3-Year-Old Pulls Loaded Gun From Toy Box While Cops Search His Home

When police retrieved the gun, the toddler's mother claimed the loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol wasn't hers and that she didn't know how it got in her house.

Florida police officers were in the right place at the right time when a toddler pulled a loaded pistol out of his toy box.

Boynton Beach officers were investigating a home for possible child neglect when the 3-year-old who lived there brought out his “My Little Learning” toy box, the Statesman reports.

As officers were speaking to an unnamed adult who was present during the search, the little boy pulled a black 9mm semi-automatic pistol from his toy box. When one of the cops retrieved the gun from the child, he found that a bullet was in the chamber and the safety was off.

The child's mother, Rosalyn Faniel, claimed that the weapon didn’t belong to her and that she didn’t know it was in her home. However, as the search continued, officers found a box of 9mm ammunition on top of the refrigerator along with a scale and a cosmetic bag filled with six plastic bags of white and pink powder which tested positive for oxycodone.

The 34-year-old woman was arrested for child neglect last Tuesday but was released the following day. She was also charged with failure to appear in court and violating release conditions. Her $3,000 bail was increased by $500. She is set to appear in court next month.

In addition to neglect, there should be some child endangerment charge held against her for keeping a loaded gun in a child’s toy box. If the boy would have found the gun without anyone present to take it away immediately, the chances are very high that the situation would have ended in tragedy.

Furthermore, keeping drugs inside the home with a 3-year-old is beyond sickening. This woman certainly deserves more than 24 hours of jail time.