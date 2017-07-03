These 44 States Are Resisting Trump's Voter Fraud Panel

“The president's Commission has quickly politicized its work by asking states for an incredible amount of voter data,” said Secretary of State Tom Schedler.

President Donald Trump’s election integrity commission on voter fraud is facing resistance as forty four states refused to hand over certain types of voter information.

A letter was sent to the states that asked for various degrees of cooperation. However, the states completely refused to provide the information.

The commission — which was formed by Trump in May and which will make the information public — requested for a massive amount of voter data, including “including birth dates, felony conviction records, voting histories for the past decade and the last four digits of all voters’ Social Security numbers.”

The following states are resisting Trump’s voter fraud panel.

Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming.

However, when the states refused to do so, the White House lashed out and said they were not cooperating with the commission because they are “concerned they will find fraud” which will “raise doubts about Hillary Clinton winning the popular vote.”

The states refused to comply with the request because, according to them, the information is confidential and can’t be handed over.

In fact, even the Republicans are against the commission.

“The President's Commission has quickly politicized its work by asking states for an incredible amount of voter data that I have, time and time again, refused to release. My response to the Commission is, you're not going to play politics with Louisiana's voter data, and if you are, then you can purchase the limited public information available by law, to any candidate running for office. That's it," said Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler, a Republican.

Mississippi's Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann, also a Republican, said, “My reply would be: They can go jump in the Gulf of Mexico, and Mississippi is a great state to launch from. Mississippi residents should celebrate Independence Day and our state's right to protect the privacy of our citizens by conducting our own electoral processes."

In the 2016 presidential elections, Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by about 2.9 million votes. However, Trump claimed, without evidence, in a tweet that she won because of a lot of illegal votes. He also called the states who refused to divulge the information by saying that they have “something to hide.”