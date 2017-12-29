Mother Discovered Dead After 4-Year-Old Was Found In Park Alone

A 4-year-old girl playing outside without shoes or a coat on caught the attention of a Good Samaritan passing by. Police soon discovered a tragedy.

So very sad, prayers for the little one. https://t.co/MvTRLxPt6X — Gail Strejc (@Glissenz) December 29, 2017

A 4-year-old girl on a playground in the middle of winter in Ogden, Utah, was not wearing a jacket or even shoes. She caught the eye of a Good Samaritan, on his way to a pickup game of basketball nearby, who knew the area wasn’t safe for a child to be in alone.

What he soon discovered about the girl, and her mother, is nothing short of tragic.

Marcus King said he was on his way to the park when he encountered the girl. “I had heard a little girl’s voice inside the park, didn't really think nothing of it,” he said.

“She didn’t have any jacket, no shoes, no parental supervision,” he added. King “just took action then and took her inside” to a nearby community center.

It was there that the story came into full view. Even after police arrived to speak with the girl, King stuck around. They soon learned that the mother had died.

The girl had told police that “her mom wasn't paying attention, and her mom was on the floor sleeping,” King said.

Sure enough, when police entered the girl’s home, they found her mother lying on the ground. “Officers went inside and found a 41-year-old mother dead,” Ogden Police Lt. Tim Scott said. “There is no sign of foul play. There are some pre-existing medical conditions that may have played a role.”

The little girl is set to be sent to live with family until a more permanent living situation can be found for her.

While the ordeal is tragic, King adds that he’s glad it didn’t end worse. “There’s (sic) a lot of weirdos around here, and I’m really, really fortunate and happy that I got to her, and nobody else did,” he said.