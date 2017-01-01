5 Lies About Undocumented Immigrants Fed By Trump - Debunked

Apparently, President Donald Trump has many “alternative facts” about undocumented immigrants, most of which aren’t true.

A significant portion of President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign revolved around undocumented or “illegal” immigrants, as he called them. The now-POTUS often talked about building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and deporting immigrants from the country, who he claimed were stealing American jobs, costing Americans taxpayers “billions of dollars”, largely contributing to crime, and not paying taxes.

But the president might be surprised to know that most of the “alternative facts” he has claimed aren’t even true. (Although how much Trump cares about the actual truth of things is questionable.)

1. Illegal immigration is rising

The POTUS has claimed that illegal immigration is getting worse. However, a report by Pew Research Center shows the number of Mexican immigrants living in the U.S. illegally has declined by more than 1 million since 2007.

2. Undocumented immigrants don’t have jobs

He has also said that undocumented immigrants don’t have jobs, claiming that around 62% of the unauthorized population collects some kind of welfare. But interestingly, around 6.4 million of the 11 million undocumented immigrants in the U.S. are employed, according to research by Harvard University economist George Borjas.

3. Undocumented immigrants are snatching away American jobs

Trump, at a later stage during his campaign, claimed that those undocumented immigrants who do work take American jobs. Interestingly, most immigrants are employed at low-paying jobs which the average American worker doesn’t want.

4. Immigrants are costing America billions of dollars in taxpayer money

The president has often accused undocumented immigrants of sucking up taxpayer money. But in fact, undocumented immigrants pay more in taxes than America’s top 1 percent.

5. They commit large amounts of crime

Trump has on numerous accounts blamed these immigrants for inordinate amounts of crime. It is important to note that crime rates in immigrant communities tend to be lower than elsewhere in the United States.

Seems like the POTUS should really brush up on his knowledge before making such false claims about immigrants, and sowing unfounded fears about undocumented immigrants.