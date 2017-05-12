5 Of The Biggest Takeaways From Comey's Testimony

During his testimony, Comey proved Trump is unfit to handle important investigations, putting sensitive probes in jeopardy over his intimidation tactics.

Former FBI Director James Comey's much anticipated congressional hearing has finally come to an end.

Both his written statement and answers to questions brought up by attending senators brought to light some important details about the bureau's probe into Russia's alleged interference in the United States presidential election. But most importantly, they helped us to better understand the complicated relationship between Comey and President Donald Trump.

Here's a list of the five most important takeaways from the former FBI director's hearing in case you weren't watching it as it unfolded.

Trump Pressed Comey On Michael Flynn Because The President Wasn't Under Investigation

In his written statement, Comey said he personally told Trump about the FBI's Russia probe prior to his inauguration so the president wouldn't come “into office uncertain about whether the FBI was conducting a counter-intelligence investigation of his personal conduct.”

Later, however, the president and Comey had a one-on-one conversation over a dinner in which Trump said, “I need loyalty, I expect loyalty.”

In a following meeting, Trump brought up his former national security adviser Flynn, telling Comey Flynn was a “good guy and has been through a lot.” He then told the then-FBI director he hoped he could see a way to let the Flynn portion of the Russia investigation go. While Comey confirmed during the hearing that he told the president Flynn was, indeed, “a good guy,” he did not tell Trump he would let the probe go as part of the broader investigation into Russian meddling.

No Confirmation That Obstruction Of Justice Occurred, 'That's Bob Mueller's Job' To Sort It Out

During the hearing, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) asked whether comments made by the president during their conversations rise to the level of obstruction of justice, which could strengthen the impeachment case being made by some members of Congress. Comey then answered, saying “[t]hat's Bob Mueller's job to sort that out,” referring to Special Counsel Mueller's investigation into Russia.

He had said earlier he “didn't think” it was up for him “to say whether the conversation I had with the president was an effort to obstruct."

Comey Encouraged Friend To Leak Information On His Dealings With The President

Afraid Trump would “lie about the nature of our meeting,” Comey gave his good friend Daniel Richman, a professor at Columbia University, information about their personal dealings, encouraging him to leak the information to The New York Times. This may settle any doubts concerning who leaked this particular information to the press.

Daniel Richman, Columbia Law professor, confirms to me via email that he leaked the contents of the Comey memos — Kelsey Sutton (@kelseymsutton) June 8, 2017

Comey Hopes Trump Releases Tapes Of Their Conversations

When asked about Trump's tweet regarding the existence of tapes of their conversations, Comey replied, "Lordy, I hope there are tapes."

Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI) then asked whether Comey felt Trump's tweets served as an intimidation tool against him, to which he replied: “I'm not going to sit here and try to interpret the president's tweets."

However, he added, after he saw the tweet, "it occurred to me in the middle of the night: Holy cow, there might be tapes. And if there are tapes, it's not just my word against his."

When asked if he would be OK with the tapes being released, he said he was “good with it.”

The Trump Administration Attempted To Smear Comey's Reputation

During the hearing, Comey expressed frustration over the way he was portrayed by the administration after being fired.

Saying Trump and his aides have tried to “defame” his reputation, he also said that the notion the FBI was in disarray over Comey's conduct while serving as the director of the bureau were all “lies.”

“Those were lies, plain and simple,” he stated.

BREAKING: Comey: Trump administration chose to `defame' me and FBI using `lies, plain and simple' — The Associated Press (@AP) June 8, 2017

With Mueller's investigation under wraps, it's safe to say Comey's testimony and statement have only given us a small glimpse into what might be at stake, especially if he's right about Russia having attempted to interfere in the 2016 elections.

If anything, now we finally know for a fact the Trump administration was obviously not ready to handle the FBI looking so closely into its own inner circle over the Russian probe. In time, we'll know if Comey's answers will serve as grounds for future action against the president.