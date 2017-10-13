55-Year Married Couple Hid In Pool To Escape Fire — Only One Survived

The elderly couple immersed themselves in the pool to stay safe from the Tubbs Fire. He survived. His wife did not.

The deadliest California fires in history have already claimed at least 36 lives. One of the casualties was of 75 year-old Carmen Berriz of Apple Valley in San Bernardino County.

Carmen and Armando Berriz, 76, had been married for 55 years and were staying at a rented house in Santa Rosa, which their daughter Monica Berriz Ocon and son-in-law, Luis Ocon, had booked to celebrate the older couple’s birthdays.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, it was early Monday morning when Ocon was woken up by something outside, probably the strong winds that fanned the embers of the wildfires their way. As Ocon turned on the lights, he noticed the red glow of embers outside and got up to take a closer look.

It was then that an ember fell on a patch of grass in the front yard and immediately burst into a conflagration.

“It was like an explosion,” he said. “It just lit up. It's hard to explain unless you were there. It went from embers to complete engulfment, completely around us, in 30 seconds, 40 seconds at most.”

He quickly woke up the other family members who got into their cars, the Ocons in one vehicle and Berrrizes in another, and left the house moments later.

However, along the way, the car driven by Berriz was stuck on a downed tree. The Ocons waited for the elderly couple at the bottom of the hill but in vain.

Luis Ocon told his wife to take their daughter to safety and while he went back to search for his in-laws. But on the way up, he was stopped by firefighters who told him it was too dangerous.

Meanwhile, Carmen and Armando Berriz had gone back to the house to the only place of relative safety, the swimming pool.

The couple made their way as flames engulfed the house and the trees around it. Berriz held onto the bricks on the edge of the swimming pool trying to keep himself afloat as his wife hung on to him.

The couple kept themselves immersed in the pool to protect themselves from the flames and would come up for air when they run out of breath. The two prayed as they waited for someone to rescue them.

Eventually, the intense heat and smoke got the better of Carmen, who stopped breathing and died in the arms of her 55-year husband. Armando kept a hold on her for hours even after she passed away. Once the flames subsided, he dragged his wife’s body to the edge of the pool, asked her permission to borrow her shows because he had lost his, and went down the hill where firefighters found him.

According to the SF Chronicle, Berriz was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital where he was treated for severe burns.

Monica Berriz Ocon said her mother always had respiratory problem but she weathered the worst of the conflagration.

“She actually made it through the worst part of the fire,” said Berriz Ocon. “Her lungs just kind of gave out. The love they had for each other was something everybody has always admired and loved.”

The family is now comforting each other in this difficult time.

Meanwhile, the confirmed death toll has reached 36 and the figure is likely to rise. Thousands of homes and business have been incinerated and hundreds of missing people remain unaccounted for.

Banner/Thumbnail credit: Reuters/Jim Urquhart