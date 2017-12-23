Negligent Texas Cops Killed 6-Year-Old Boy In Pursuit Of Car Thief

It is not known why the deputies fired at the felon but at least one round of bullets penetrated the thin wall of the mobile home and struck the 6-year-old boy in the chest.

Kameron Prescott.



Just 6 years old.



The youngest person shot & killed by American police in 2017.



His family is devastated.



Six-year-old boy Kameron Prescott was shot and killed by Bexar County sheriff’s deputies while they were hunting for a woman at Schertz mobile home park.

The woman, 30-year-old Amanda Jones, a wanted felon and a suspected car thief, was also killed by the same gunfire.

The incident occurred at 10:48 a.m. when a man called the cops to report his car had been stolen by a woman. The caller said he knew the woman and could tell them where to find her. According to Sheriff Javier Salazar, the man also told them the woman was armed.

Deputies were able to track down Jones and found her hiding in a closet of a house. The woman reportedly showed the cops a firearm and threatened to shoot them. She then bolted, ran down a ravine, crossed a creek and disappeared into the woods. The Sheriff’s office then called other police agencies for backup.

During the search, which lasted one and a half hours, tracking dogs picked up and lost the scent of the woman multiple times. Jones eventually ran to the mobile home park where she ripped a door almost off its hinges in an attempt to get inside the house. She then demanded the keys to a Kia Soul car parked in the driveway but when the residents charged at her, she ran out of sight. Another resident said she saw the woman coming at her, waving her arms and asking for help but she quickly walked away from the scene.

The pilot of a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter said he also saw the woman reaching for her waistband many times as if touching a firearm. However, he did not see the actual gun.

Jones eventually made her way to Kameron Prescott’s home where she was cornered by the deputies. It is not yet known what triggered the deputies into firing at the woman who was standing outside the mobile house, but at least one round of bullet penetrated the thin wall of the mobile home and struck the 6-year-old boy in the chest, reported the sheriff.

Prescott was taken to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The two family members inside the home with the child were not hurt.

Salazar said he had not personally interviewed the deputies but had good audio of the situation. He said the video of the shootout was not clear because the deputy who had the body camera had unintentionally blocked the view when he raised his arms to fire.

While running away, the woman had pointed a gun at one of the deputies who was chasing her, Salazar said. However, investigators were not able to find the firearm on Jones and are still looking for it.

Salazar also said the sheriff’s office policy allows deputies to use lethal force if a person poses a threat to them or another person. However, he did not say if the policy was subject to change when family homes are directly in line of fire. In fact, he insisted on calling the death a “tragic accident.” He also erroneously reported Prescott was 7-year-old and in his new conference Friday, called the child a “young man” as if calling him such would lessen the impact of Prescott’s death.

“Right now, what I’m dealing with is, is a tragic accident,” Salazar said. “In my opinion, it's a tragic accident that led to the death of this young man.”

“The grandfather of this young man, Kameron’s grandfather, is a friend of mine for the past 20 years,” he added. “He's a peace officer. I've actually spoken to him and conveyed messages to the family through him.”

The four deputies who fired the handguns had experience from two years to 27 years. Though none of them were hurt, they were shaken up after the incident.

Prescott’s uncle Christopher Gonzalez said the child was not normally be at the mobile home but came there to visit his dad.

“He was saying to his grandpa that he didn't want to be there,” he said. “All day, he was saying he didn't have a good feeling. He was telling his dad he wanted to call his mom and didn't want to be there. He just kind of knew it wasn't going to be a good day.”

Gonzalez also said he wanted justice for his nephew.

“If it is the police, we hope that you hold your people accountable,” he said. “I am sorry that it comes to this, but y'all are people just like us at the end of the day. Y'all deserve to be held accountable. It is a Constitutional right. Y'all just killed a little boy, if it was y'all. There's no weapon, so it wasn't that lady.”

This recent incident is yet another example of police brutality and negligent. It has not been revealed why the deputies saw fit to shoot Jones in front of a home when she was apparently unarmed as is evident by the fact that they couldn’t find the gun on her body later on. Did they not realize that there were people living in the home or did they simply did not care? The senseless, irresponsible actions of the ill-trained police have taken yet another innocent life. What’s worse, their top officials refuse to call it anything but an “accident.” For the family who lost Prescott, it must be heartbreaking to think their child’s death was a mistake.

People on social media are asking the same questions and offering condolences to the family.

Why was it so utterly important to shoot at her, was she killing children! — Gerry Tierney (@gerrytotheT) December 23, 2017

People making excuses for egregiously careless, negligent (criminal? should be) law enforcement actions. Accountability, accountability, accountability. Period. — Loralyn Hegland (@LoralynHegland) December 23, 2017

Yes, he was killed by a police bullet ricochet or no it came from a police weapon or did the evil gun fairy decide to pop a cap in this kid for chuckles? — Kevin Hale (@khale9108) December 23, 2017

I feel so many emotions mostly rage when innocent children get shot ...and at the hands of police makes it even worse — JayVillainyNYJ (@NyjVillainy) December 23, 2017

I have a 6 year old.



She and her sister are my life, my reason for breathing.



My heart aches for his mother.



Six year olds are supposed to be baking cookies so they can leave them out for Santa on Christmas.



This is not what human beings do to each other. — Camilla Bijoux (@camila_bijoux) December 23, 2017

When did firing in a built up area to the public danger become the first response? In the case of a suspect to a non-violent crime it should arguably never be a response. Let them get away. So what? Far less harm than this scenario. Pick them up later. — Wendy Carey 🏳️‍🌈 (@WendyCarey2) December 23, 2017

Shaun, this one takes the problem to a new level. I can only imagine how excited he was for XMas. And that confliction of what went down is like a force multiplier to our pain. It doesn't supercede any other tragedy of it's kind. However; enough!

Congressional Hearing Now — Dave Flamburis (@DavidFlamburis) December 23, 2017

