7 Dreamers Arrested During Sit-In At Congressional Offices

Seven activists, who were part of a larger group demanding lawmakers renew the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy, were arrested on Friday.

A group of immigrant “Dreamers” were arrested in Washington D.C. on Friday after holding sit-ins in Congressional offices.

The seven activists were arrested after holding demonstrations in the offices of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) and Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-Florida), demanding a solution to their predicament be included in a spending bill due this week. The activists, who call themselves Dreamers because they hope to achieve citizenship status in the U.S., are at risk of being deported as well following their arrest.

Dreamers are the children of undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. because their parents brought them here with them. These children, many of whom are now adults, have otherwise lived their lives here as Americans, having nearly the same experiences as other documented American children. Many haven’t even been to their original homes since moving here.

The Dreamers who were arrested on Friday held their demonstrations in Congressional offices in order to draw attention to their situation and to demand action be taken this week by lawmakers.

Under former President Barack Obama, a policy called the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) was instituted, which allowed applicants to the program protection from deportation for a period of two years, and it could be renewed.

But current President Donald Trump ended the program earlier this year, and although he said he may consider signing legislation that Congress sent his way renewing the program, such legislation hasn’t been given much consideration by Republican lawmakers who control the House of Representatives and the Senate in Washington.

Tens of thousands of Dreamers who were previously protected have since lost their protection status, and hundreds more every day are at risk of being deported as a result of inaction, according to a tweet from U.S. Rep. Nanette D. Barragán (D-California).

As of TODAY, 12,641 #DACA recipients have lost their status since Sept 5th. #Dreamers can’t wait any longer. Every day of inaction leads to 122 more Dreamers losing status. Congress must #ProtectDreamers & pass the #DreamActNow! — Nanette D. Barragán (@RepBarragan) December 18, 2017

Dreamers on Friday targeted Schumer’s office specifically to demand that he block any spending legislation from moving forward unless it included a provision re-instituting DACA. Schumer is supportive of DACA but hasn’t pledged to block legislation in order to re-implement it.

Activist Erika Andiola was among those arrested, and she tweeted to her followers about her situation as it was happening.

If you're reading this, I'm still in police custody after being arrested last night at @SenSchumer office demanding he prove claim to support Dreamers by organizing his caucus to block any spending deal w/out a clean #DreamAct. Will remain until he does. #OurDream #NoDreamNoDeal pic.twitter.com/BXkkXw6haI — Erika Andiola - #OurDream (@ErikaAndiola) December 16, 2017

“DACA recipients are demanding that Members of Congress block any spending bill that does not include a clean DREAM Act,” the group Fight For Our Dream wrote in a statement.

The spending bill, which would allow the federal government to continue operating, is due by this Friday. At least 25 Democratic legislators have already committed to voting against any spending bill that doesn’t include a DACA renewal provision in it.

The actions that these protesters engaged in are brave, considering that many of them risk their current lives in the U.S. in order to draw attention to their struggles. Congress must act swiftly to rectify their situations, allowing them to pursue living in the only nation many of them have really called home.