80 Heroes Form Human Chain To Rescue Florida Family Pulled Out To Sea

With nine people treading water for their lives after being pulled out to sea, brave strangers banded together to make sure the beach day didn't end in tragedy.

While enjoying the water at Panama City Beach in Florida, nine swimmers, most of whom were from a single family, were pulled out to sea by a powerful riptide. There were no lifeguards on duty, and law enforcement decided it was best to just wait for a rescue boat. So fellow beachgoers did what good people do in times of trouble: They teamed up and looked out for one another.

According to the Panama City News Herald, Roberta Ursrey was about to leave the water when she heard her two sons, ages 11 and 8, scream.

“They were screaming and crying that they were stuck,” Ursrey recalled. “People were saying, ‘Don’t go out there.’”

However, no mother can watch her children drown, so Ursrey began to swim out to her boys along with other members of her family, including her mother. Some good Samaritans also swam out to help, but soon they all realized that they were stuck.

“I honestly thought I was going to lose my family that day,” Ursrey said. “It was like, ‘Oh God, this is how I’m going.’”

They had been treading water for almost 20 minutes and were getting tired, the likelihood of all 10 people drowning growing. However, on the shore people were working on a rescue.

Jessica Simmons and her husband noticed the police vehicle, flashing lights and bobbing heads crying for help in the distance.

"I automatically thought they had seen a shark,” Simmons said. “I ran back to shore and my husband ran over to them. ... That’s when I knew someone was drowning.”

Then, not one to sit by idly when lives are in danger, Simmons affirmed something with herself: "These people are not drowning today. It’s not happening. We’re going to get them out.”

Both strong swimmers, Simmons and her husband were comfortable paddling out to save the Ursreys and others, but there is strength in numbers. Beachgoers, even some who couldn't swim, formed an 80-person human chain running from the shore to just feet from the stranded swimmers. Simmons and her husband then paddled the remaining distance and passed one of the exhausted people back to the human chain, which would then pull them back to shore.

Florida family rescued by beachgoers' human chain https://t.co/vEZ3ym1nZi — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) July 11, 2017

“It was the most remarkable thing to see,” Simmons said. “These people who don’t even know each other and they trust each other that much to get them to safety.”

They started with the children, and by the time they got to Ursrey, the woman could barely keep her head above water. She blacked out, but woke up safe on the sand. However, back in the water, her mother was suffering a massive heart attack. She was transported to the hospital along with one other swimmer and both are now in stable condition. Ursrey's nephew broke his hand in the ordeal, but everyone made it out alive.

"I owe my life and my family's life to them," Ursrey told reporters. "Without them, we wouldn't be here."

To the Ursreys, who had moved to Florida from Georgia just a month prior, the incident has given them a newfound respect for the ocean.

"She’ll take you with her,” Ursrey told The Washington Post. “She almost took nine of us that day.”

To Simmons, the incident was a testament to the greater good that humans are capable of when they work together.

"To see people from different races and genders come into action to help TOTAL strangers is absolutely amazing to see!!" she wrote in a Facebook post describing the entire harrowing situation. "People who didn't even know each other went HAND IN HAND IN A LINE, into the water to try and reach them. Pause and just IMAGINE that."

It's a stunning image, the kind that, if we allow ourselves to be inspired by it, just might save more lives.