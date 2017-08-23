Quest For Photo-Op Damages 'Historically Unique' 800-Year-Old Coffin

Another quest for the perfect click damaged an 800-year-old sandstone relic, last of its kind, housed at Prittlewell Priory Museum in Southend.

Here's a tip for museum visitors: if you come across a century-old sarcophagus, do not put your child in it for photo. Just don't go near the artifacts. Please.

An 800-year old coffin on display in a U.K. museum was reportedly damaged when someone came up with an utterly stupid idea to place a child placed inside it for a photograph.

Obviously, the inevitable happened and a part of the ancient artifact was damaged.

The incident occurred on Aug. 4 at Prittlewell Priory Museum in Southend, Essex.

The family responsible for the damage lifted over the protective barriers and placed the child inside the relic, which is believed to have belonged to a high-ranking monk. The coffin tumbled over and got damaged.

Even worse is the fact that the family quietly left the busy museum without reporting it to the staff, who later learnt about the damage on their own. They also have CCTV footage of the incident.

“The care of our collections is of paramount importance to us and this isolated incident has been upsetting for the museums service, whose staff strive to protect Southend’s heritage within our historic sites,” said Claire Reed, who is the conservator repairing the sarcophagus.

“My priority is to carefully carry out the treatment needed to restore this significant artifact so it can continue to be part of the fascinating story of Prittlewell Priory.”

Reed added the artifact was "historically unique" and the "last of its kind."

Fortunately, the repairs will reportedly cost well under £100 ($128). Once repaired, the coffin will be completely enclosed to prevent similar incidents.

Thumbnail credits : Reuters