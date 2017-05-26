9 Cringe-Worthy Trump Photos From 2017 You Can Never Forget

As 2017 comes to an end, here is a look at some of Trump's most awkward moments that are hard to forget.

It's almost one year into Donald Trump’s presidency, and it's been a year of full of awkward moments.

Presidents around the world try to make their first year in office their best but Trump clearly gave us all the more reasons to question reality.

Let’s take a look at some of the 2017 moments when Trump made the world think “did we actually see him do that?”

The president had an awkward moment during the opening ceremony of Association for Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) conference in the Philippines.

Trump, who has a history of pulling off some of the most awkward handshakes, had some trouble figuring out how to hold hands with world leaders.

The president was required to pose for a photo while performing the traditional cross-body handshakes with his foreign counterparts.

Although it sounds pretty straightforward, Trump had a hard time doing it.

Two weeks after Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico, Trump finally decided to visit the storm-ravaged island. During his visit, he came to a church that had been converted to a disaster relief distribution center.

Completely tone-deaf to the suffering of the victims, the president tried his best to offend as he waved his hand, smiled benignly and threw rolls of paper towels at the crowd like a basketball.

Trump welcomed truck industry representatives at the White House and as he did so he climbed into the cab of a Mack truck that was parked on the lawn.

The trucking CEO’s were scheduled to meet with the president to discuss their health care concerns. While Trump was busy honking, people took photos of the odd incident.

During his first foreign trip to Saudi Arabia, a startling photograph of Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Saudi King Salman placing their hands on a mysterious glowing orb went viral on the internet.

The world leaders were apparently inaugurating The Global Center for Combatting Extremist Ideology in Riyadh when they placed their hands atop a radiant white sphere.

For the first time in over a century, a solar eclipse was visible across the United States. Millions of people from all over the country donned special eclipse viewing glasses and used makeshift colander cameras and cereal box pinhole projectors to safely view the moon pass over the sun — except Trump.

The climate-change denier Trump stared, bare-eyed and squinting, directly at the sun during the event, even as a White House aide shouted, "Don't look."

Trump (awkwardly) met Russian President Vladimir Putin for the very first time in Hamburg, Germany. The two sat down for their first face-to-face meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

The meeting was initially scheduled for 30 minutes but later stretched to more than two hours. According to body language experts, Trump’s body language while meeting with Putin was completely different from when he meets other world leaders. Trump was also the one who initiated the handshake — something he doesn't usually do.

At the NATO meeting in Brussels, French President Emmanuel Macron completely ignored Trump and greeted German Chancellor Angela Merkel and then greeted Trump after meeting other NATO leaders.

As revenge for ignoring him initially, Trump then began moving his and Macron’s hands violently back and forth and up and down.

During a “Made in America” roundtable in the East Room of the White House, Trump posed with several products. He held a mechanical tool in his hand and posed for a photo which left the internet wondering.

An 11-year-old boy got the opportunity to come to the White House and mow the Rose Garden lawn. As he did so, Trump emerged and gave a boy a high five. He then stood beside him awkwardly as the boy mowed the lawn.

