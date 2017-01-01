2017 Witnessed A 91% Increase In Anti-Muslim Hate Crimes

“If acts of bias impacting the American Muslim community continue as they have been, 2017 could be one of the worst years ever for such incidents.”

The Council on American-Islamic Relations has released a report on anti-Muslim hate crimes — and the numbers are alarming, to say the least.

According to the data, there has been an astounding 91 percent increase in Islamophobic hate crimes in just the first six months of 2017. Anti-Muslim bias reports also increased by 24 percent compared to the first half of 2016. This suggests this year’s hate crimes will surpass those committed in the previous year — the year which was recorded as the worst time in four years for Muslims.

In just the second quarter of 2016, there have been 946 reported bias incidents out of which 451 cases “contained an identifiable element of anti-Muslim bias.”

The most frequent type of incidents included harassment (16 percent), violent hate crimes (15 percent), FBI targeting victims (12%), intimidation (12 percent) and cases involving the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (8 percent).

The study also revealed the crimes were provoked by a victim’s ethnicity, the person being a Muslim or wearing a headscarf, their place of worship or their political opinions.

Zainab Arain, the coordinator for CAIR’s Department to Monitor and Combat Islamophobia said President Donald Trump’s incendiary rhetoric towards Muslims is to be blamed for the high rate in such hate crimes.

“The presidential election campaign and the Trump administration have tapped into a seam of bigotry and hate that has resulted in the targeting of American Muslims and other minority groups,” she said. “If acts of bias impacting the American Muslim community continue as they have been, 2017 could be one of the worst years ever for such incidents.”

