A Billboard In The Bay Area Confirms: It's Time To Impeach Trump

Trump has committed a number of grievous incidents that could get him removed from office, and thousands are now calling for an official impeachment.

If you’re driving across the Bay Bridge this week, chances are you’ll think about the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

That’s not just because of his attempts to impede an internal investigation, or his refusal to release his tax records, but most likely because of a giant billboard next to the road with the words “IMPEACH” alongside Trump’s grim mug.

Despite complaints, "IMPEACH" billboard with Pres. Trump's picture will stay up near Bay Bridge, billboard co. says. https://t.co/ddrnEM09rK pic.twitter.com/onXwB2lIE0 — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) September 27, 2017

The Courage Campaign, an independent, progressive political action group in California, spearheaded the idea, arguing that Trump should be kicked out of the Oval Office for “attempting to obstruct an investigation into potential wrongdoing by his presidential campaign, refusing to divest from his businesses, publicly supporting white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, and recent decisions to eliminate DACA protections for more than 800,000 young immigrants.”

The Courage Campaign is supported by 1.4 million members, and most of the funding they receive is through small, online donations. Meaning that there may have been a very large number of people who acted in support of this billboard.

These concerns ring true, and this isn’t an isolated call for Trump’s impeachment either. Rep. Al Green, a Democrat from Texas, has threatened to force a House floor vote next week on impeaching President Trump — making a lot of his colleagues nervous.

“I rise to say to the world that this is not what America is all about,” Green said during a House speech on Tuesday as he condemned Trump’s attacks on athletes. “I will stand here in the well of the Congress, and I will call for the impeachment of the president of the United States of America.”

The action could push a procedural vote, meaning representatives would have to cast a decision, which some fear could come back to haunt them like it did House Republicans after Clinton’s impeachment.

Still, the billboard is meant to convince Congress to take action toward impeaching the president and if they don’t, that could also affect them negatively in the re-election.

“If the Republican Congress is not willing to take this step, then we will use it as a campaign issue in 2018,” Eddie Kurtz from Courage Campaign told NBC Bay Area. “We will try to show that the Republicans that represent California in Congress are not on board with impeachment.”

A petition the group has circulated online calling for Trump’s impeachment has more than 90,000 signatures, proving that a lot of people are simply fed-up.

Impeachment would allow Congress to remove Trump from office, should the House of Representatives vote on one or more articles of impeachment and receive a majority vote. A chief justice of the Supreme Court then oversees a political trial in the Senate, in which a two-thirds vote is needed to force the president’s removal.

While the process would be lengthy, and undoubtedly met by strong opposition, the simple act of impeaching the president could show the country that the sane amount of citizens left will not stand for this idiocracy.

Not only has Trump praised white supremacists, ignored a humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico, and created tensions in global nuclear warfare, he’s emboldened racists, is attempting to create a tax cut that will benefit his friends, and basically is doing everything he can to weaken what actually makes America so great — diversity, freedom, and justice.

Trump’s values go against everything the United States is supposed to stand for. The Statue of Liberty is a symbol of this country’s welcoming shores for immigrants, yet his xenophobic bans and rhetoric mars the beauty of this country’s foundation.

With 90,000 petition signatures, the donations from Californians that made this billboard a reality, and congress members' proposals all calling for impeachment, now is the time to take those convictions to court.

Banner/Thumbnail Credit: REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski