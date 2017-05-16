© Wikimedia Commons: Klaus D. Peter

In Heartbreaking Plea, Widower Searches For Last Photo Of Wife

by
Laurel Dammann
After losing his wife, a widower is asking for the world's help in finding the man who snapped a photo of them on vacation, the last photo of her alive.

Southeast view of the gardens at Sissinghurst Castle in Kent, England. Wikimedia Commons: GraceKelly

In September 2015, Alan Wright and his wife visited the beautiful Sissinghurst Castle in Kent, England. While sitting in one of the castle gardens, a man approached the couple and asked if he could take a photo of them. Wright believes this is the last photograph taken of his wife before she tragically died just three months later.

Desperate to find the photographer, Wright asked for help from the National Trust magazine, the publication of a historical conservation organization in England and the largest membership group in the United Kingdom. He said he hoped that through them he could somehow connect with the photograph and his lost wife.

Mashable confirmed with the magazine that they had published his appeal in their summer 2017 edition on page 63. Let's continue to spread the word so that this story can have, if not a happy ending, one that at least gives Wright a reason to smile.

If you are the photographer of this photo, or know the person who is, please contact magazine@nationaltrust.org.uk.

