Missouri State Rep. Warren Love (R) is under fire over a Facebook post saying the vandals of a Confederate Memorial should be "hung from a tall tree."

A Missouri state representative with a controversial history is being asked to resign after suggesting the people responsible for the vandalism of a Confederate statue should be lynched.

Missouri State Rep. Warren Love (R-Osceola) posted a link to an article describing vandalism on a Confederate monument in Springfield National Cemetery on Facebook and wrote, “This is totally against the law. I hope they are found & hung from a tall tree with a long rope.”

Stephen Webber, the chairman of the Missouri Democratic Party, was quick to call for Love's resignation.

This is a call for lynching by a sitting State Representative. Calls for poltical violence are unacceptable. He needs to resign. #moleg pic.twitter.com/FZCNmsLLY7 — Stephen Webber (@s_webber) August 30, 2017

“In calling for the lynching of those who vandalized a Confederate statute in Springfield, state Rep. Warren Love invoked a form of political violence used throughout the South to keep African-Americans subjugated for generations following the fall of the Confederacy, and for that he must resign,” said House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty of Kansas City.

Love doesn't regret the post, claiming the remarks were simply "an exaggerated statement" used by Westerners, and said it wasn't an issue since he is the self-proclaimed "Cowboy of the Capital."

This isn’t the first time Love has been the subject of controversy either.

Earlier this year, he shared an article calling Abraham Lincoln “the greatest tyrant and despot in American history.”

Conservative blogger Michael Hutcheson, the author of the article, argued Lincoln waged a “reign of terror,” and in another blog post states, “I oppose Barack Obama because he’s black.”

Changes to civil rights laws are going to be voted on by this guy. pic.twitter.com/Nj1pBrQGh5 — Stephen Webber (@s_webber) February 12, 2017

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Love vehemently denied any accusations of racism by pulling the “I have one black friend card” and referred to his friendship with Tommie Pierson, a black St. Louis County Democrat, who served as co-captain with Love on a softball team.

“I play softball with them, I’m good friends with them. I, you know, I sit on the same side of the aisle with them and they’re on my softball team,” said Love in reference to minorities in the Legislature.

It seems that anyone who claims to be good friends with minorities would refrain from using the term “black Negro,” which Love used in a House committee hearing in January.

Despite Love's denial, people were quick to pull him through the mud online:

Vandalizing property is wrong, but hoping for people to be hung/lynched over it?? Way over the line!! What is wrong with us #moleg? pic.twitter.com/b0ulohvatQ — Shamed Dogan (@Dogan4Rep) August 30, 2017

Jesus Christ. Do you live in Missouri? Call racist rep Warren Love, and let his office know what you think of this: 573-751-4065 https://t.co/ocvo8FtmGb — The Resisterhood (@resisterhood) August 31, 2017

Damn Warren that's how you feel? pic.twitter.com/DfSBGkYVzM — Bruce Franks Jr (@brucefranksjr) August 30, 2017

Representative Warren Love's recent social media post is unacceptable and inexcusable. Statement to follow. — Mike Parson (@MikeParsonforMO) August 31, 2017

So this state representative from Missouri seems to think that people who deface confederate participation trophies should be lynched.

?????? pic.twitter.com/UNEIP1J96N — Black Aziz Ansari ?? (@Freeyourmindkid) August 31, 2017

(573)751-4065 call Warren tell him there's no love for confederate monuments. Confederacy lost; get over it Snowflakes. #NoStarsAndBars pic.twitter.com/L5im4cAkdW — Batman Resists?? (@BatmanResist) August 31, 2017

"I am definitely not that word,” Love said of the word “racist.” “I don’t even like to use that word."

Well Love, there are others that do like to use that word, and don't be surprised if they use it to describe you.

Banner/Thumbnail Credit: REUTERS/Jonathan Drake