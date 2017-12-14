A Right-Wing Conspiracy Theorist Is Trump’s Homeland Security Adviser

A Department of Homeland Security adviser is a former conservative radio host who pedaled anti-President Barack Obama administration conspiracy theories on-air.

Huh. So this guy Frank Wuco has a record of promoting the Obama birther lie, mocks LGBT community & calls people who talk about black culture & the challenges it faces "racist" - and Donald Trump @realDonaldTrump selected him to work in the White House #resist @AynRandPaulRyan pic.twitter.com/rmM6fNYYys — Tony Wolf (@tonywolfness) December 15, 2017

With several terminations and resignations going on, President Donald Trump’s administration has been through quite a tumultuous year, and yet another one of his cronies has been exposed as someone who has no business working for the federal government.

Frank Wuco, a White House senior adviser to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), was once a conservative radio host who touted right-wing conspiracy theories about the President Barack Obama administration.

According to CNN’s KFile, Wuco backed claims that Obama’s memoir was “ghost written by former anti-Vietnam War radical Bill Ayers” and that “former CIA director John Brennan converted to Islam.” He also reportedly pushed the theory that “Attorney General Eric Holder had been a member of the Black Panthers.”

Wuco also supported the “birtherism” rumors that Obama had faked his birth certificate and was not born in the United States.

Despite Wuco’s past attacks on the Obama administration, the DHS defended him against criticism. It maintained that Wuco’s clear disdain for Obama has “no bearing on his ability to perform his job for the American people,” and his comments were “years-old” and “cherry-picked from thousands of hours” of audio.

"Mr. Wuco works every day to keep the American people safe by helping to implement the President's security-focused agenda, including raising the global bar for vetting and screening of potential terrorists," then-acting DHS press secretary Tyler Houlton told CNN.

The issue with Wuco is that his affinity for conspiracy theories is problematic as he is more likely to use unfounded claims of this nature to further an anti-Muslim agenda or to exploit Americans' fears.

As a DHS adviser, he has much more influence than he did as a radio show host, and his track record shows that objectivity and truth are not his strong suits — but then again, they aren't Trump's either.