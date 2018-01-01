A SWAT Team Killed Her Son, Now They Won’t Let Her See His Body

The man was killed after a prank caller reported a hostage situation at his address. Now, the police won't let the grieving mother see her son's body.

A SWAT team killed a man in what Call of Duty players call a “swatting prank” but won’t let his mother see his lifeless body. Instead, members of the victim’s entire family are being treated as suspects.

Andrew Finch, 28, died after being shot by a SWAT team.

Police and the special tactics unit showed up at Finch’s door after two Call of Duty gamers got into an argument, prompting one to call 911 and report a fake hostage and homicide incident. Callers allegedly reported the incident using a fake address that turned out to be Finch’s.

The victim was shot as he left his house through the front door. According to Wichita Deputy Police Chief Troy Livingston, the man was moving his hands toward his waist as he stepped out of his house.

“A male came to the front door,” Livingston said. “As he came to the front door, one of our officers discharged his weapon.”

The incident reportedly took place after two gamers started a fight over a $2 wager for a match.

According to The Wichita Eagle, a Twitter account that was later suspended posted a message promptly after the incident claiming that prank or no prank, he had nothing to do with Finch’s death as he was not a SWAT team member.

“I DIDNT GET ANYONE KILLED BECAUSE I DIDNT DISCHARGE A WEAPON AND BEING A SWAT MEMBER ISNT MY PROFESSION,” the gamer allegedly tweeted.

Another gamer allegedly tweeted that “Someone tried to swat me and got an innocent man killed.”

The officer responsible for Finch’s death is now on paid administrative leave, but his mother, Lisa Finch, said the police are treating her like a suspect instead of letting her see her son’s body.

The victim’s mother said the police interrogated the family and took their phones and computers.

Now, she and her family are calling the police to have the officer charged for the man’s death.

In a letter to the Wichita, Kansas, mayor and police chief, she asked them to “immediately return his body.”

Even if it was a prank call that started the chain of events that led to Finch’s death, we must keep in mind that no innocent man or woman should have his or her life threatened by law enforcement.

Finch was never given a chance to tell officers that it all had been a big misunderstanding. Instead, he was judged and executed at his doorstep by a trigger-happy police officer.

While we hope the Finch family is able to successfully have the officer to blame charged, we also know that few, if any, cops are actually ever prosecuted for their crimes.