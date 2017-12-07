YouTube Prankster Cemented His Head In A Microwave For Viral Video

The British YouTube star thought he had it all figured out until he nearly died, having to call the emergency services so that he could breathe again.

I cemented my head in a microwave and emergency services came.. (nearly died)https://t.co/WGolfmrDzF pic.twitter.com/4bFo6HWFan — TGF OFFICIAL (@TGFbro) December 7, 2017

British YouTuber Jay Swingler thought that sticking his head in a microwave and filling it with quick-dry cement was a good idea. In the end, he learned he couldn’t have been more wrong.

Swingler, 22, first planned to shock his YouTube audience by filling a microwave with quick-dry cement and bury his head in it, waiting for it to dry to see how it would go. Unfortunately, things didn’t turn out the way he planned, as his breathing tube got blocked, nearly killing him.

During the stunt, co-star Romell Henry tried to break him out of the microwave by breaking the cement, but as he tried to dismantle the device first, the cement continue to expand. For about an hour and a half, the two YouTubers who made a name for themselves by performing all sorts of pranks tried but failed to resolve the situation. They eventually called emergency services so that Swingler wouldn’t suffer any longer.

Five members of the West Midlands Fire Service as well as two paramedics came to the rescue, working on removing the man’s head from the microwave for another hour. The fire brigade tweeted that they were “seriously unimpressed” with the prank, as it kept their highly skilled staff from actually saving people stuck in serious situations that hadn’t been brought upon them thanks to a silly joke.

We're seriously unimpressed ??.

Five of our firefighters were tied up for an hour this afternoon, freeing a YouTube pranker whose head had been 'cemented' inside a microwave oven. Read more: https://t.co/6bZReGuKQX (Photos © West Midlands Fire Service) pic.twitter.com/2ch2UhszeH — West Midlands Fire (@WestMidsFire) December 7, 2017

The fire service’s watch commander reinforced the sentiment during a BBC interview, when he said:

"All of the group involved were very apologetic, but this was clearly a call-out which might have prevented us from helping someone else in genuine, accidental need."

Despite the fire brigade’s obvious frustration with the pranksters, Swingler later said that he had never appreciated life as much as he did after the incident. Still, he added, nobody should try this at home.

The video depicting the horrific incident and the aftermath ended up being quite popular on YouTube, where it has already been seen more than one million times, making this particular “prank” one of the duo's most popular videos yet.

Despite the success, it’s safe to say that this wasn’t the most sane or even adult idea they could have come up with. But then again, they wouldn’t have become YouTube stars if they acted sane.

