This Is The Islamophobic Network Behind The Anti-Sharia Marches

To further understand the vile Islamophobia behind the so-called anti-Sharia law rallies, it is important to know the network of fear-mongers behind ACT for America.

Several anti-Sharia marches were planned past weekend in more than two dozen cities across the United States.

The rallies were a big flop as they were met with thousands of counter-protesters . In fact, the counter-protesters outnumbered the anti-Sharia groups, in some cities.

The group behind these marches is ACT for America, the largest anti-Muslim group, in the United States, which has been listed as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The so-called “March Against Sharia” protests were advertised as some kind of advocacy stand when they really were just a public platform to promote a prejudiced view of Islam.

“They are calling them ‘Anti-Sharia’ rallies, but let us call them what they are: ‘Anti-Muslim’ protests,” Linda Sarsour, renowned American Muslim activist and Women’s March organizer, wrote on Facebook. “If your definition of Sharia was defined by an anti-Muslim bigot, you might want to rethink it and ask a Muslim who actually follows the religion of Islam.”

The hate group was founded by Brigitte Gabriel, a Lebanese Christian immigrant. Throughout her long career as a professional fear-monger, Gabriel has tried to portray everyday Muslims as potential terrorists who want to overthrow the U.S. government and replace it with Sharia law.

In a 2007 interview, she infamously said “every practicing Muslim is a radical Muslim.”

“Our enemy is not an organization of people living overseas plotting to attack,” Gabriel writes in “Because They Hate: A Survivor of Islamic Terror Warns America,” her 2006 New York Times best-seller. “Our enemies are the neighbors next door, the doctors practicing in our hospitals, and the workers who share our lunch break.”

As disturbing as Gabriel’s views are, even more disturbing is her close links to the Trump administration.

Last December, her group touted a “direct line” to then-President-elect Donald Trump, adding ACR for America “has played a fundamental role” in shaping his “views and suggested policies with respect to radical Islam.”

In fact, in March, Gabriel was even welcomed into the White House with open arms.

So, while it is alarming that anti-Muslim hate is increasingly and brazenly going public in the form of rallies like March Against Sharia, it is equally important to note – and worrisome – how the current U.S. government’s support is enabling the Islamophobes and racists behind these marches.