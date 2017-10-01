© Twitter Video Screengrab

Active Shooter Reported Near Las Vegas Casino

Sidra Javed
At least two people dead and 24 others injured in the Mandalay Bay shooting, according to police. This is a developing story.

 

 

Las Vegas police said early on Monday they were investigating reports of an active shooter at the Mandalay Bay Casino on the city's famous strip.

The gunfire erupted just after 10 p.m. during the Route 91 Harvey country music festival at the casino.

 

Concertgoers were left in shock after the shooting and witnesses recounted seeing multiple injuries and fatalities as they fled the scene. Multiple people, covered in blood, were lying on the ground, according to NY Daily News, while others in cowboy hats cowered on the ground to hide themselves from the shooter.

 

One Twitter user posted that the hotel was on lockdown, while another, citing police scanners, posted there were two shooters on the 32nd floor of the hotel who had shot at a bodyguard and police. Authorities could not be reached to confirm those details.

 

 

 

Police have blocked Las Vegas Blvd. as officer searched the hotel for the shooter.

 

 

It is not yet been confirmed how many people are injured in the incident.

University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said the hospital is still evaluating the condition of “many patients” with gunshot wounds, but at least 14 were in critical condition.

