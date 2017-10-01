Active Shooter Reported Near Las Vegas Casino

At least two people dead and 24 others injured in the Mandalay Bay shooting, according to police. This is a developing story.

Las Vegas police said early on Monday they were investigating reports of an active shooter at the Mandalay Bay Casino on the city's famous strip.

The gunfire erupted just after 10 p.m. during the Route 91 Harvey country music festival at the casino.

Video courtesy of Drew Akioshi. He was attending the concert at mandalay bay when shooting started. pic.twitter.com/mbyh9Y387q — David Sakach (@davidsakach) October 2, 2017

Concertgoers were left in shock after the shooting and witnesses recounted seeing multiple injuries and fatalities as they fled the scene. Multiple people, covered in blood, were lying on the ground, according to NY Daily News, while others in cowboy hats cowered on the ground to hide themselves from the shooter.

.@GrantCardone on #Periscope: Active shooter Mandalay Bay - we've been move to underground rooms https://t.co/cLKwVb40wO — Becca (@BeccaCees) October 2, 2017

One Twitter user posted that the hotel was on lockdown, while another, citing police scanners, posted there were two shooters on the 32nd floor of the hotel who had shot at a bodyguard and police. Authorities could not be reached to confirm those details.

Hawaii! Reach out to your loved ones in the 9th island. Crazy mass shooting happening on the Vegas strip!!! #prayforvegas pic.twitter.com/5hlQrhCDQs — ⚡️BANKS⚡️ (@MicahBanks) October 2, 2017

Shooting in Las Vegas. People fleeing (video from the Mandalay Bay hotel) pic.twitter.com/hs98J5uK6T — Eiki Hrafnsson (@EirikurH) October 2, 2017

Shooter in hotel. My family is hiding in bathroom. If anyone is there, tell them the shooter is in the Mandalay Bay — Mary Elizabeth (@TeamSmella23) October 2, 2017

Police have blocked Las Vegas Blvd. as officer searched the hotel for the shooter.

We're investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino. Asking everyone to please avoid the area. #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Reports of possible active shooter at Mandalay Bay/Delano in Las Vegas. Manager says hotel being evacuated. I saw people running. I'm okay. pic.twitter.com/FDT3xrszXX — Emerald Morrow (@EmeraldMorrow) October 2, 2017

It is not yet been confirmed how many people are injured in the incident.

University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said the hospital is still evaluating the condition of “many patients” with gunshot wounds, but at least 14 were in critical condition.