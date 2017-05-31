Fox News Fans ‘Threaten To Lynch’ African-American Professor

“Shortly after the Fox story and video were published, my work email was inundated with vile and violent statements,” the professor lamented.

A Princeton University professor of African-American studies canceled her book tour that was scheduled for this week, after receiving death threats from President Donald Trump fans, all thanks to Fox News.

Last month, Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor took a jab at President Donald Trump, by calling him “racist, sexist, megalomaniac,” while talking about black politics and racial inequality in her speech at Hampshire College’s commencement. According to reports, Fox News aired a portion of the 20-minute address, criticizing the president, and it led to some dangerous consequences.

The Trump-friendly Fox News’ report suggested Taylor was, in fact, encouraging activists to unlawfully thwart the commander-in-chief’s agenda. Soon after the channel aired her “Anti-POTUS tirade,” Taylor received more than 50 hateful and threatening emails — out of fear, she canceled portions of a Town Hall Seattle tour to promote her new book, “From #BlackLivesMatter to Black Liberation.”

"Since last Friday, I have received more than 50 hate-filled and threatening emails. Some of these emails have contained specific threats of violence, including murder," she lamented. "Shortly after the Fox story and video were published, my work email was inundated with vile and violent statements. I have been repeatedly called 'nigger,' 'bitch,' 'cunt,' 'dyke,' 'she-male,' and 'coon' — a clear reminder that racial violence is closely aligned with gender and sexual violence. I have been threatened with lynching and having the bullet from a .44 Magnum put in my head."



The professor accused Fox News for inciting its viewers against Trump critics. “I am not a newsworthy person,” she said. “Fox did not run this story because it was ‘news,’ but to incite and unleash the mob-like mentality of its fringe audience, anticipating that they would respond with a deluge of hate-filled emails — or worse. The threat of violence, whether it is implied or acted on, is intended to intimidate and to silence.”

She cited recent acts of terrorisms by white supremacists, including the horrific Portland stabbing at the University of Maryland. She mentioned the cancelation of her event in Seattle and another lecture scheduled at UC-San Diego was a price she had to pay because of the channel’s violent intimidation.

"Their side uses the threat of violence and intimidation because they cannot compete in the field of politics, ideas, and organizing," she said. "The true strength of our side has not yet been expressed in its size and breadth, and so they believe they are winning. We have to change this dynamic and begin to build a massive movement against racism, sexism, and bigotry in this country. I remain undaunted in my commitment to that project."

Suffice to say, the Trump-friendly news outlet, tried to silence freedom of speech by this hateful act, just like the POTUS himself. It would be a good idea for Trump’s unofficial media arm to go through the basic principles of reporting including the one about a report to be free of any bias. The aftermath of Fox News’ alleged report had a detrimental effect on Taylor’s life and her well-being and the channel will most probably try to escape accountability and get away with it.

Meanwhile, many people extended their support on social media.

.@KeeangaYamahtta Taylor has become the latest target of mob action whipped up by Fox News, & has canceled speeches due to violent threats.

Just putting this out there: what y'all not gone do is mess with @KeeangaYamahtta



Standing with Prof. Taylor in strength and solidarity.

We stand in solidarity with Princeton Professor @KeeangaYamahtta Taylor.

