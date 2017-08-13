After Charlottesville, Fox News Scraps Clip Of Cars Mowing People Down

“Study the technique; it may prove useful in the next four years," the video's caption read, suggesting that others run down protesters with their cars.

Fox News posted and later deleted footage of cars mowing down “liberal protesters” from its website.

The video was initially published in January by the Daily Caller — a conservative media outlet founded by none other than Fox News’ Tucker Carlson.

The footage depicts various clips of cars plowing through people who were blocking streets during protests with a cover of the rap song “Move B***h” by Ludacris playing in the background.

“Here’s a compilation of liberal protesters getting pushed out of the way by cars and trucks,” the caption under the video reportedly read. “Study the technique; it may prove useful in the next four years.”

Fox News reposted the video to its site, but just recently removed it.

“The item was inappropriate and we've taken it down. We regret posting it in January," Noah Kotch, editor-in-chief of Fox News Digital, reportedly said in a statement to the New York Daily News.

The Daily Caller has also since deleted the video from its site.

Although the video had been up for months, in the wake of the Charlottesville crash that killed 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injured dozens of others, the footage was resurrected and began receiving negative attention for encouraging people to run over demonstrators.

However, the question remains: Why did someone have to die in order for Fox News and the Daily Caller to realize the footage was problematic?

It was never OK to promote this type of violent behavior in the first place and doing so was incredibly irresponsible of both conservative media outlets.

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Reuters, Aaron Bernstein