After Comey's Firing, People Are Demanding Congress #ImpeachTrumpNow

President Trump's firing of Comey has sent the nation spinning, and the call to kick him out of the White House has returned in full force.

America has undergone no minor amount of upheaval since yesterday, when President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey. It takes an almost admirable amount of effort to deny that the president's move doesn't look suspicious; Comey is yet another official investigating the Trump camp's ties to Russia who has been shown the door. With alarm bells ringing in their ears, Americans are once again demanding that Congress do their job and remove a seemingly compromised president from power.

A reminder of the good 'ol days when this was considered a White House scandal. pic.twitter.com/bpPSa5nU3K — Terrell J. Starr (@Russian_Starr) May 10, 2017

#ImpeachTrumpNow is creating a storm on Twitter and people are calling out the twisted appearance of current politics. Along with his alleged ties to Russia, some are also questioning Trump's mental stability. There are those confused as to why Republicans as a whole refuse to challenge the president and others who have even linked the drive to impeach the president back to upcoming Mother's Day.

Some of the most poignant social media responses to this recent turn of events have been raw, unnerved, and not without heavy doses of sarcasm and dark humor.

Whatever the angle, there is one thing most seem to be in consensus about: It's only a matter of time before Trump meets the United States Constitution in a big way. On that day, America may just have a shot at being great again.