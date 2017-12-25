After Emirates Banned Tunisian Women, Tunisia Bans Emirates

According to Tunisian spokesperson, U.A.E. “voiced fear that an attack will probably be committed by Tunisian women or women with Tunisian passports.”

This is not only discrimination against Tunisian women it is discrimination against all the women in the world!! Today Tunisian women tomorrow it will be you the one!#boycottemirates

#NowomanNoFly #Tunisie#????_????_???????? — flah marwa (@maoi24) December 24, 2017

Dubai based airline Emirates reportedly barred a number of female passengers in Tunis, Tunisia, to board its flights to the United Arab Emirates and then refused to give a reason.

Several Tunisian women reportedly said their journeys to the U.A.E. had been delayed and some reported their visas had to undergo additional examination.

The move by the airline caused widespread anger in the North African country. As a result, Tunisian transport ministry suspended all flights of the airline from landing in the country’s capital.

Authorities added the flight suspension would not be lifted until the Emirates "finds a suitable solution to operate its flights in accordance with laws and international agreements."

Garrach added that the U.A.E. went ahead with the ban targeting females “without notifying the Tunisian authorities.” She also said the way the middle-eastern country’s authorities proceeded was “unacceptable.”

Emirates also reached out to its passengers on Twitter and confirmed of the flight suspension by the Tunisian authorities.

Emirates will stop services between Tunis and Dubai, as instructed by the Tunisian authorities, with effect from 25 December 2017



???? ??? ??????? ??????? ????????? ??????? ?? ????? ???????? ???? ????? ???????? ??????? ?? ???? ??????? ???? ????? ??? — Emirates airline (@emirates) December 24, 2017

U.A.E. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash initially tweeted the delay was caused due to “security information.”

“We respect Tunisian women, value their pioneering experience and consider them a safety valve. Together, let's avoid attempts of misinterpretation,” he wrote.

The move is also set to be a set-back in the already tarnished relations between the two countries. Tunisia has been trying to improve relations with U.A.E. that were damaged by its 2011 revolution.

The action by the airline created a furor online and people started discussing the issue using #Nowomennofly and #Tunisiadisciplines. Twitter users also blasted U.A.E as sexist and racist.“Never underestimate a nation that started a revolution ... that spread across the Middle East,” wrote one user.

Another one said, “Backwardness can't be cured with high-rise towers, a French Louvre museum or man-made islands.”

“In an act of sexism and stupidity, the Emirates bans all Tunisian WOMEN regardless of age from using UAE airports even in a transit with no given reasons whatsoever. It's not only an insult to Tunisian women, it is an insult to ALL women worldwide,” wrote another Twitter user.

1846: #Tunisia abolishes slavery

1956: Tunisia abolishes poligamy

1957: Tunisian women can vote and seek office

1965: Tunisia legalizes abortion

1971: #UAE is founded

2017: UAE bans Tunisian females from boarding its Emirates flights

????#NoWomenNoFly

#????_????_???????? — Ryma (@ryyma12) December 25, 2017

#nowomennofly Social media users have blasted the UAE as sexist and racist after the Gulf state banned Tunisian women from entry.



Emirates airline stopped accepting Tunisian women on Dubai-bound flights on December 22. https://t.co/h5uL7xKkNT — christian thibault (@TiBiTiBo) December 25, 2017

