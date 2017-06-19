After London Mosque Attack, Trump's Silence Is Deafening

Instead of looking at the root cause of terrorism for an answer, the president prefers to stay silent when attacks against Muslims take place.

President Donald Trump has failed to recognize and condemn the Finsbury Park attack that killed one and injured several other mosque-goers. But if this had been an attack perpetrated in the name if Islam, the president would be the first to denounce it. So what is going on?

Whenever a terrorist attack in the name of Islam takes place, the world is quick to claim Muslim communities across the globe aren't doing their part to condemn the violence. But when attackers go after innocent Muslims for the actions of militants whose relationship with Islam is flimsy to say the least, we hear nothing but crickets.

Trump never made any announcement condemning violence against Muslims after the mass shooting at a Quebec mosque that left six people dead. As the London van attack took place, many hoped that the president would come to his senses. Still, not a word of condemnation against the violence has been uttered.

While his daughter, Ivanka Trump, has tweeted showing indignation against the Finsbury Park attack, she doesn't speak for her father. The fact she has managed to have little to no influence in his policy decisions so far also shows any change of heart from his part is probably highly unlikely to take place.

Sending love and prayers to the victims in #FinsburyPark London. We must stand united against hatred and extremism in all it's ugly forms. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 19, 2017

As Muslims across the planet are the number one victims of jihadist terrorism, these communities are and have been the ones that haven't stopped denouncing and standing up to militants over the years. Still, there is this idea that followers of Islam simply ignore the violence. If Trump and others like him were honest about the roots of terrorism, they wouldn't be quick to put the blame on religion.

Look at the attackers involved in anti-Muslim violence in the past few months. Many of them claimed to see the Muslim community as a whole as the real problem. More often than not, their statements and online presence showed they were highly influenced by the inflammatory rhetoric surrounding terrorism. As such, they believed pundits and politicians who often point the finger at religion, not at the attacker and their organizations, for the violence.

If we all were to be reciprocal of Trump's rhetoric, then we should be blaming his and his fellows' rhetoric only for the wave of anti-Muslim attacks taking place across the globe. Still, we fail to do so. Why? Because we simply know we cannot only blame an entire group for the violence perpetrated by a few.

Is Trump ever going to understand that? And if so, will he ever apologize for blaming the innocent instead of condemning the very actions that breed political terrorism?

Something tells us that the answer to both of those questions is one loud “no.”