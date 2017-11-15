UPS Loses Man's $846K Inheritance, Only Offers $32 Refund

The package with the bank's draft never arrived at its destination and UPS is unable to track it, now, the bank is refusing to refund the lost money.

Lorette Taylor never imagined that her brother’s share of their inheritance could simply be lost in the mail. Unfortunately, that’s exactly what happened.

Louis Paul Herbert was expecting a UPS package containing a bank draft from TD Canada Trust with his $846,000 inheritance. Yet, the package sent by his sister, Taylor, never arrived.

“It was a total surprise,” Taylor told CBC News. “Never in my wildest imagination did I think something like this would happen.”

Taylor had sent the money through UPS from her lawyer, who's just 270 miles away in Georgetown. Taylor decided to send it as a bank draft after the financial institution's staff told her that was the best and safest way to send someone a large sum. Staff also told Taylor that if anything happened to the draft, the money could be promptly replaced.

The idea, she told CBC, was to make it easy for Herbert to pick up the money so he wouldn’t have to drive all the way to Georgetown for it. Unfortunately, good intentions didn't pay off in the end.

“I’m waiting at the UPS store, around 3 p.m. because that’s when they said the guys came in — nothing shows up,” Herbert said. “I came back in the evening. Nothing shows up...and I’m wondering, ‘What’s happened to my inheritance?'”

When asked to trace the package, UPS said that it was impossible. Instead, they refunded Taylor’s $32 shipping fee and sent her an apology letter.

“While UPS’s service is excellent in our industry, we are unfortunately not perfect. Occasionally, the loss of a package does occur,” spokeswoman Nirali Raval said. “Our records indicate that our team followed UPS protocol and an exhaustive search for this package was completed by our Operations and Security teams. Unfortunately, we were unable to locate the package.”

After the incident, Taylor sought a refund. The bank then told her that they could not produce it unless she signed an agreement stating that she would pay them back if someone were to cash the lost draft. She eventually did, but now she claims they are still refusing to release the funds.

She explained, the bank wants to put a lien against her house in case the draft is cashed. Instead, she told CBC, if “the bank really wants indemnity, then UPS should sign it.”

The bank insists that before the money can be refunded, they need “appropriate security to be in place.”

Herbert now suffers to pay his bills as he said he’s maxed out his credit cards.

It’s truly unfortunate that this had to happen to someone who really needed the money, but perhaps, this was a good lesson to anyone else considering to send someone money in the mail.