Houston Pastor Swam Through Flooded Waters To Search For Survivors

The Houston-area pastor who did not want to be identified would not stop looking until he was sure he checked twice, onlookers told reporters.

When a megachurch pastor failed to lend a helping hand to Houston victims of Hurricane Harvey, another took it upon himself to go into the areas that were the hardest hit to go after survivors.

A Houston-area pastor was spotted swimming through areas with flooded cars in search for people who may have been trapped. He spent the week doing that, people told CBS, and did not want to be publicly identified.

Local resident Brian Roberson snapped photos of the pastor and later talked to reporters, telling them that the pastor told people watching him he would not “[come] back until I check them twice.”

“He didn’t have to do that,” Roberson told reporters. “It’s just an amazing thing to see. That just speaks to the power of Houstonians and Texans. We’re here for each other.”

As onlookers standing on dry ground asked him to stop searching and come back, the pastor did not back down, saying he had a duty to do all in his power to help.

As his story is shared widely in the internet, Roberson said, people have been trying to identify the pastor so they can make donations to him and his church. “Individuals as far as New Orleans and Florida” have shown interest, he explained. “Someone said they would drive seven hours just to visit.”

Thankfully, this isn't the only beautiful story to have come out of Houston after Hurricane Harvey hit the coast.

Still, it's heartwarming to see so many people doing whatever they can in times like these. Especially when we all know that none of these Good Samaritans are being asked to step up — people are just doing what they can because they want to.

