After United Airlines Fiasco, Victim Gets Criminal Past Exposed

After being publicly humiliated by United Airlines, man's legal troubles are unveiled by news organizations. Still, it's clear the company mishandled his case.

United Airlines is pleased to announce new seating on all domestic flights- in addition to United First and Economy Plus we introduce.... pic.twitter.com/KQjPClU2d2 — McNeil (@Reflog_18) April 10, 2017

David Dao, the doctor who was visibly injured after being yanked and dragged out of a United Airlines flight Sunday, became a household name nationwide.

On social media, countless users showed sympathy for the doctor and his wife, who were asked to leave the plane after the company noticed it had to carry four crew members on a full flight.

However, when the Courier-Journal reported on this story — focusing on Dao's troubled past with the law — social media users came to his defense once again, bashing the newspaper for spotlighting the victim's history and not on how the company had mishandled the entire ordeal.

Did United pay someone to dig up dirt on Dao? Or did some public-spirited journo do it for free, for 'balance'? Not sure which is worse. — Leonard Pierce (@leonardpierce) April 11, 2017

@courierjournal How much ad space did @united just buy from you? — Susan (@chmodsusan) April 11, 2017

@courierjournal I hope if I ever get mauled by #UnitedAirlines, someone doesn't dredge up something faulty about me JUST TO VICTIM BLAME. Ugh. — SVSalon (@SVSalon) April 11, 2017

@courierjournal You're carrying water for an international corporation who abused a customer on camera. His past has nothing to do with this. — The Universe (@msgfromuniverse) April 11, 2017

The Kentucky doctor had told another passenger Sunday that he needed to be back home the day after the United flight ordeal to see patients. His wife, Dr. Teresa Dao, runs her own pulmonary practice in Elizabethtown. But to many, Dao's personal history became the center of attention.

Reporters discovered that the Kentucky doctor worked as a pulmonologist in Elizabethtown when in 2003, he was arrested and convicted of drug-related offenses. An undercover investigation then had found that the doctor had been allegedly involved in passing fraudulent prescriptions for controlled substances.

After being convicted of “multiple felony counts of obtaining drugs by fraud,” the Courier-Journal reported, Dao was placed on a five year supervised probation that started in January 2005. After surrendering his medical license and complying with his sentence's terms, the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure allowed Dao to resume practicing medicine in 2015. Still, he was heavily restricted and wasn't allowed to practice medicine freely.

In 2016, TMZ alleges that further restrictions were imposed on his license, forcing Dao to only practice internal medicine one day out of the week in an outpatient facility.

When profiling the doctor, the Courier-Journal also added that Dao was “sexually involved with a patient who used to work for his practice and assisted police in building a case against him.”

At the time, the doctor denied paying for sex but claimed that he did accept "sexual favors from an associate in exchange for reducing a debt that associate owed him," TMZ added.

But regardless of his past, many have rightly noted that the airline mishandled the case involving the two Kentucky doctors.

While the Department of Transportation has guidelines in place for how airlines must proceed to remove customers in overbooked flights and how passengers can be denied boarding, this doesn't seem to have happened in Dao's case.

At the time, United contacted security officers to physically remove the doctor from the plane after he had already been allowed in to take his seat. At that point, the company could only refuse transport to the customer. But according to the company's contract of carriage, having an overbooked flight isn't one of the acceptable reasons to refuse transport to a passenger who has already boarded.

As many have noted, this case wasn't one of denied boarding, but a case of refusal to transport and as such, the company may have been in the wrong for punishing a passenger who had already boarded the plane over an overbooking excuse.

Until more information on this case emerges, it's safe to say that passengers should always beware that they have rights as customers that should always be respected, regardless of who they are.