Palestinian Teen Ahed Tamimi Shifted To 3 Detention Centers In 5 Days

Sixteen-year-old Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi has reportedly been transferred to three different detention centers in five days and for the second time in less than a week, her detention has been extended four days.

Israeli authorities have also attempted to extract a confession during interrogations that reportedly last for hours.

Yet, since her arrest on Dec. 19, Ahed has not been charged with a crime.

The most recent course session occurred at Israel's Ofer detention centre in Ramallah on Dec. 25. It went on for more than six hours, according to Al Jazeera.

"Ahed looked so tired," Ahed's father, Bassem, said of his daughter. "I wasn't even allowed to see her."

The controversial arrest of the teenager by Israeli soldiers from her family home in the West Bank town of Nabi Saleh has sparked international outrage and helped shed spotlight on the way Israeli forces treat Palestinian children.

Ahed, a prominent Palestinian activist against Israeli military occupation, was taken into custody during a nighttime raid shortly after footage emerged showing her engaging in a heated argument with Israeli soldiers, who were allegedly blocking her way to her home. Her 21-year-old cousin Nour, who also appears in the video, was also arrested the following morning.

Moments before the confrontation was filmed, by Ahed's mother, Nariman, Ahed's 14-year-old cousin, Mohammad, had been hit point-blank in the face by a rubber bullet, after which he had to be put under a medically induced coma for at least 72 hours.

When Nariman tried to accompany her daughter at the police station, she was also arrested. Her detention has also been extended for another four days.

While Ahed's case has drawn unusual media coverage, she is just one of the many Palestinian children who are abused at the hands of Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Human Rights Watch states IDF soldiers have "choked [Palestinian] children, thrown stun grenades at them, beaten them in custody, threatened and interrogated them without the presence of parents or lawyers, and failed to let their parents know their whereabouts."

"Israel’s actions against a 16-year-old girl amount to torture under international law. Ahed, Nariman and Nour are a specific threat to Israel because they are strong women and girls leading a popular uprising against a military occupation. It is a movement that is supported around the world and cannot be stopped,” Ariel Gold, of U.S.-based a women-led peace and social justice movement CODEPINK, told Mondoweiss.

