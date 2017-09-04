© REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Passengers Scream As Air Berlin Pilot Performs Dangerous Low-Fly Stunt

by
Fatimah Mazhar
The plane banked sharply to the left and performed a go-around maneuver. An airport employee thought the jet would smash into the terminal.

Almost 200 people onboard an Air Berlin flight had the fright of their lives when a pilot decided to perform a fly-past during their last long-haul flight.

The pilot, apparently, wanted the stunt to be a memorable farewell, which it did turn out to be, eventually. However, not quite the way he expected.

As the plane from Miami approached the Dusseldorf airport runway, the A330 jet banked sharply to the left and performed a dangerously low-fly go-around maneuver.

“We wanted to make a mark — a dignified and emotional goodbye,” the unidentified pilot was quoted as saying, according to Reuters.

Read More
Racist Delta Pilot Allegedly Calls Flight Attendant 'A Piece Of S***'

Passengers reportedly screamed in terror as they noticed the unusual maneuver, which was captured on camera.

"It’s too high! It’s too high!” one person can be heard while gasping on the video. “What is he doing?” a woman says.

An airport employee even feared the plane would smash into the terminal.

Such low-fly stunts, according to a pilot for a different airline, are supposed to be performed for either operational or safety reasons.

“Electing to do one if it is known not to be required adds an unnecessary risk,” he said.

Read More
Did This Pilot Really 'Lean Out' Of The Cockpit To Take A Selfie?

Thumbnail Credits : REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Tags:
air berlin air berlin flight air berlin pilot airport dusseldorf dusseldorf airport germany news plane stunt viral
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.