Airbnb Hosts Reportedly Raped And Murdered House Guest

A man, who had booked a room in an Airbnb listed house, was reportedly murdered by three hosts in Melbourne, Australia.

Ramis Jonuzi, 36, a bricklayer, rented a room because he was reportedly looking for a cheap place while he dealt with his “personal issues.” Therefore, he chose to reserve a room at the house in Brighton East at $30-a-night.

However, after a couple of days of moving into the house, he reportedly told his friend that he wanted to move out of the place as he didn’t like the “energy” in the house. He also reportedly had an argument with the hosts over money.

On Oct. 25, he packed his belongings and was loading his car when he was allegedly raped and killed by the three men on the front lawn of the house. After the incident, he was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The hosts, Craig Levy, 36, Ryan Smart, 37, were charged with murder and Jason Colton, 41, was also charged with rape. None of them applied for bail when they appeared at Melbourne Magistrates' Court.

The three men have been remanded into custody and are next due to appear in court on March 22, 2018.

Airbnb released a statement in wake of the horrific murder that read, “There is no place on Airbnb for such an abhorrent act, which violates everything our global community, stands for. We have removed this listing from our platform and will fully co-operate with law enforcement on their investigation.”

Jonuzi’s friends shared their thought about him on Facebook.

“Your heart was so beautiful and big, it came out in the kindness of your smile and kindness of your open heart. I can’t believe that you are gone but I only hope you are at peace and in a better place,” said one friend.

While another one wrote, “The world is a darker place now knowing we won’t hear your beautiful laugh again.”

