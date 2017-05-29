Airbnb Is Under Fire For Making Easy Money From The Sioux

The Facebook post, which has been deleted, featured a woman in a summer dress holding two children as she posed in front of a Native American-style tent situated in a rocky desert.

So @Airbnb wants you to "go off the grid...in true Sioux style" this weekend. pic.twitter.com/14jmrc5LE3 — Dr. Adrienne Keene (@NativeApprops) May 29, 2017

The online hospitality service, Airbnb, has been accused of cultural appropriation and misinformation after it released an advert for a weekend rental property in California, featuring a “Sioux style” teepee.

The full post read, “This Memorial Day weekend, go off the grid with your kids in true Sioux style, no tent-pitching necessary. Inside this 250-square foot tipi, which accommodates up to 7 people, you'll have the comforts of a cozy master bedroom. And outside, you're surrounded by desert riches: Joshua trees, succulents, epic sunsets, and peacocks, yes peacocks. It's an unconventional getaway for a social family like yours. The only problem you'll run into, is figuring how to get the little ones to want to go home.”

The Instagram version of the ad was geotagged to Joshua Tree National Park in California. However, the Sioux tribe is not native to that land. In fact, they hail from the American Midwest, including Minnesota, Wyoming, North and South Dakota and Nebraska as well as Manitoba and Saskatchewan in Canada.

Native Americans quickly seized the ad accusing Airbnb of promoting stereotypes to make money for themselves.

“Folks want to be us with the ‘comforts of a master bedroom’ but don't want to deal with the actual consequences of being Native,” said Dr Adrienne Keene, who is a Cherokee and a professor at Brown University.

She also implied it was a glamorizing of the month-long encampment in North Dakota where thousands of indigenous protesters demonstrated against the building of the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline and faced brutal incidents of violence by state and federal authorities as well as private mercenaries.

Remember just a few months ago when water protectors in ND were being violently pulled out of their tipis at gun point? — Dr. Adrienne Keene (@NativeApprops) May 29, 2017

Artist and writer Mari Kurisato, a native of Ojibwe Nakaw? in Denver, shared images of Native Americans on horses facing off against law enforcement officers armed with riot gear during the pipeline protest and wrote, “Dear @Airbnb This is true Sioux Style Your ad campaign is tasteless racism.”

“Airbnb is profiting off of racist stereotypes and that is unacceptable in a democratic society,” Judith Le Blanc, director of the Native Organizers Alliance, who is a member of the Caddo Tribe of Oklahoma, told BuzzFeed. "When Airbnb uses a racist stereotype it’s buttressing social norms that oppress Indian people.”

In Joshua tree. I'm sure the local tribes will be shocked to find out their Sioux are there too! — LA Chategris (@LaChategris) May 30, 2017

It's extra sick cuz @Airbnb posted this "live Sioux style" shit on a day remembering war, of which NA are victims https://t.co/UYwC0xVvEn — Amanda McNeil (@McNeilAuthor) May 29, 2017

Hey @Airbnb, is "true Sioux style" having your homelands stolen, your culture appropriated, your women raped, & your ppl hanged hip? — Samakuu (@erynwisegamgee) May 27, 2017

Airbnb deleted the photos on Instagram and Facebook shortly after the backlash and its spokesperson Nick Pappas apologized in an email stating, “We should not have used this language and we want to apologize to everyone for our poor judgment. We have deleted these posts.”

However, this isn’t the first time the hospitality service has landed controversy. Several black users have complained the company has discriminatory practices where they reject applicants based on race.