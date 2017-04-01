Man Nearly Dies After Falling Asleep With His iPhone Charging In Bed

“It was the eeriest, darkest, most demonic thing you could ever experience. I don't have enough adjectives to describe it.”

Wiley Day is lucky to be alive. After all, he got severely electrocuted by his iPhone charger but lived to tell the tale.

The 32-year-old man from Huntsville, Alabama, took his cell phone to bed as millions of others do and left it on to charge via an extension cord. But when he woke up the next morning, he was in for a shock of his life — literally.

As Day rolled over in his bed, his dog-tag necklace caught on the exposed prongs of the inaccurately plugged charger head and the metal chain suddenly became a conduit for the electricity.

The jolt he felt was “the eeriest, darkest, most demonic thing you could ever experience,” Day told The Washington Post. “I don't have enough adjectives to describe it.”

“It was worst alarm clock you could ever have in life,” he added.

The man was thrown violently to the ground and within moments his entire body went numb. He suffered from tunnel vision as his eyesight started to fade and he became aware of his thundering heartbeat.

However, miraculously, Day was able to grab hold of the necklace and rip it away from his neck. He was also able to shout out for his relatives until his niece came running into the room. It was she who alerted the frazzled Day about what had happened when saw the smoke coming out of the extension cord.

The near-death experience left the man’s shirt singed and with a hole where the electricity had left his body. Strips of flesh were also missing from his neck and the hand with which he had grabbed the chain was burned as well.

Day was able to drive himself to his doctor who immediately sent him to University of Alabama's Trauma Burn Intensive Care Unit in Birmingham. He was diagnosed with second- and third-degree burns to his neck, chest, shoulder and hand.

"Had I not pulled that necklace off when I did ..." Day said. "I just believe that God spared my life, and that's what happened."

His survival is quite phenomenal considering the fact that 100 volts of electricity can kill a person and Day had 110 volts traveling through the necklace.

The extension cord was the culprit since Day said he bought it from a cheap dollar store. The American Burn Association says faulty extension cords are the cause of 4,700 residential fires, deaths of 50 people and injury to 280 people each year.