Alabama Man Paid $20,000 To Sexually Abuse Smuggled Honduran Teen

An Alabama man is accused of paying $20,000 for sexually abusing a teen who was smuggled from Honduras.

Billy Randolph Edwards, 63, reportedly molested the teen, who was brought in the United States by his father when he was 15, for years. The man now faces charges of sex trafficking of a child.

The victim, who is now 18, told investigators that he was smuggled in the country by his father in 2014. After he came to the U.S., he started living with his father in the Huntsville area. He added that his father began sexually abusing him and also forced him to have sexual contact with Edwards.

The young man also told investigators the sexual abuse took place both at Edwards’ home and his workplace.

According to bank records, Edwards transferred the $20,350 over a period of 15 months. The teen also received 13 different payments from Edwards but he handed the money over to his father.

Investigators also found a large amount of inappropriate images of the teen, pornographic photos and text messages from Edward’s mobile.

The sexual abuse stopped after some time but Edwards kept on paying them because the teen’s father blackmailed him he would inform law enforcement of the sexual abuse.

Madison County Sheriff's Officer raided Edwards’ home in September and arrested him. The police found ample evidence to charge him with the crime. They also reportedly found a contract that showed Edwards had to pay $25,000 for a mobile phone that had evidence against him.

Investigation into the incident revealed that the teen’s father had been deported twice in 2011 and in 2012 but he re-entered the country illegally. He is now in federal custody and is reportedly guilty of trafficking a child for sex.

Human trafficking continues to be the largest and most profitable criminal industries in existence – not only in developing nations but also in the developed countries like United States, where such cases still go largely undetected and unreported.

Unfortunately, no one really knows the exact number of victims trapped in the illegal underground business. However, experts believe it reaches into the hundreds of thousands in the U.S. alone.

Banner / Thumbnail : Madison County Sheriff’s Office