Alabama May Freeze Enrollment For Children's Health Insurance

Alabama is running out of funds for its CHIP program because Congress hasn't reauthorized funding for it, which insures 9 million children across the U.S.

To Washington: “Take this election from the great state of Alabama. Take this opportunity and find common ground, go ahead and fund that CHIP program!”



Unless Congress acts soon, the state of Alabama plans to freeze enrollment for a popular program that helps children get access to quality healthcare coverage.

Funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), which helps 9 million children in the U.S. get low-cost insurance if their parents earn too much income to qualify for Medicaid, was due to be reauthorized in early October. But Republicans in Congress so far have failed to pass a bill to continue its operations.

States are still implementing the CHIP program, but it’s unclear for how long it can go on. Some states may follow Alabama’s example, and freeze enrollment to ensure that those already in the program can continue to receive coverage. Other states have already sent out notices alerting parents that their children’s healthcare policies funded through CHIP may be canceled next year if Congress doesn’t act soon.

Senator-elect Doug Jones, the Democrat who won a surprise victory in Alabama earlier this month, wasted no time in telling Congress to reauthorize the funding almost immediately after his election win.

“Don’t wait on me” to fund CHIP, Jones told his soon-to-be colleagues in the Senate. “Take this election from the great state of Alabama. Take this opportunity in light of this election and go ahead and fund that CHIP program before I get up there.”

A spending bill to keep the government running is due this Friday. As part of that spending bill, Republicans must, if they have a semblance of morality still inside of them, re-fund this program to make certain that millions of children across the country can still see their doctors when they’re sick or injured.

Allowing funding for this program to expire when it did two months ago was an irresponsible move, one that put many children’s health status in jeopardy. Congress has an opportunity to rectify that mistake. If they don’t, then they ought to be replaced by lawmakers who will.